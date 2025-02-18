NSE Ikeja branch partners Vita Construction to advance innovative engineering, sustainable development

L-R…Engr Nimot Muili, FNSE PMP, Chairman NSE Ikeja Branch, Spyros Yiangou, Steel Workshop Manager, Vita Construction.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch has strengthened ties with Vita Construction Limited for capacity development in Nigeria’s construction industry.

To foster the strategic collaboration, Ikeja NSE paid a visit to Vita Construction Ltd, an innovative engineering company, to explore its state-of-the-art facilities in advancing infrastructural projects in Nigeria.

The comprehensive tour included an in-depth look at the company’s advanced techniques in steel fabrication, high-rise construction, and industrial project execution.

During the visit, Spyros Yiangou, the Steel Workshop Manager, conducted a detailed session on steel fabrication. He demonstrated the meticulous processes involved in design development, material selection, welding, and assembly.

Another highlight of the visit was the session on wood processing and modern furniture production Engineers were able to see firsthand how complex steel structures, a hallmark of Vita Construction’s projects, are brought to life with unmatched precision and expertise.

Participants observed innovative techniques used to transform raw materials into high-quality, functional designs for contemporary living.

Mr Yiannakis Christodoulou, Managing Director, Vita Construction Ltd, pledged the firm’s commitment to building local capability in terms of human capital development and larger scale projects.

Christodoulou stressed that Vita Construction will continue to support the training and mentorship of young engineers by providing hands-on training opportunities and internships.

“This initiative aligns with our vision of developing a skilled workforce capable of driving Nigeria’s infrastructure development to greater heights,” he said.

The Managing Director expressed readiness to collaborate with the NSE on future initiatives aimed at promoting knowledge sharing and innovation.

In her remarks, Chairman of the NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili, commended Vita Construction for its openness and dedication to capacity building.

Engr. Muili emphasised the significance of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, noting that collaborations like this are essential for equipping engineers with the tools to meet modern challenges.

“Partnerships with industry leaders such as Vita Construction are vital for advancing the engineering profession.

“This visit has not only provided our members with valuable insights but has also opened new doors for collaboration and innovation. We are committed to ensuring that Nigerian engineers remain competitive and solution-driven in addressing the nation’s infrastructure needs,” she said.

During the visit, Vita Construction Ltd demonstrated how it incorporates energy-efficient designs and environmentally friendly materials into its projects. This approach reduces environmental impact and aligns with global trends in sustainable development.

Additionally, the engineers explored Vita Construction’s use of advanced technology in project management.

