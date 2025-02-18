NNPC-SNEPCo donates medical equipment to support medical surgeries in Nigeria

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) today donated medical equipment to the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) to enhance healthcare outreach in underserved communities across Nigeria’s South-West, North-Central, and South-South regions. This initiative will enable the non-profit organisation to conduct nearly 5,000 fibroids and hernias surgeries, alongside dental procedures for an additional 5,000 individuals.

SNEPCo Managing Director Roland Adams said the partnership with NNPC and BOF is part of the social investments of the company that is improving lives across Nigeria. Speaking through the Health Manager and Transformation, Dr. Ajike Oladoyin, he reaffirmed SNEPCo’s dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and quality for Nigerians, particularly in regions that lack such services.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS),

Oluwaseyi Omotowa who was represented by Deputy External Relations Manager Edith Lawson, said: “The donation is a testament of our dedication to corporate social responsibility and the commitment of NNPC Ltd to enhancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria. It aligns with our broader objective of fostering sustainable development and empowering communities across the nation. We understand the challenges faced by healthcare providers, and through this contribution, we hope to alleviate some of these burdens and enable healthcare professionals to deliver even more efficient and effective care.”

The head of BOF, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu expressed gratitude for the donation which would be useful for outreaches planned for this year in Kwara (North-Central), Ekiti (South-West) and Ebonyi and Bayelsa in the South-East and South-South respectively.

The social investments of NNPC-SNEPCo and co-venture partners (Total Energies, ExxonMobil and Nigeria Agip Exploration) have improved lives in internally displaced camps in North-East Nigeria and rebuilt hospital wards and educational institutions in addition to secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship awards and donation of cancer treatment equipment. More than 6,000 people benefitted from an eyecare outreach which held as part of the NNPC-SNEPCo Vision First initiative in Bariga Loal government Area of Lagos State in August last year. The initiative also saw the donation of medical equipment to health centres and charity homes in Badagry, in Lagos State, Oguta in Yenagoa , Bayelsa State.