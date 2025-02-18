32.7 C
Lagos
February 18, 2025
Trending now

COAS says training schools remain bedrock of army operational successes

Break gender stereotypes, Sanwo-Olu’s wife tells parents

Lawmakers debunk claims of Remi Tinubu being behind crisis rocking Lagos Assembly

Breaking! PDP National Secretary: Supreme Court denies Anyanwu stay of Execution

NGF mourns deaths of statesmen Pa Adebanjo, Edwin Clark

NASU commends UNIZIK management for expelling student who assaulted lecturer

When Akpabio reported progress

Ministry, NCCC collaborate to enhance climate resilience in housing

Rivers Crisis: NASS caucus tackles Falana, pay solidarity visit to Amaehwule-led Pro-Wike…

Abia Govt embarks on Urban Renewal Initiatives to beautify, decongest Umuahia as…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

NGF mourns deaths of statesmen Pa Adebanjo, Edwin Clark

by Peter Anayo072

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

 

 

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) joins President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every stakeholder in the Nigerian project to mourn the passing of two great statesmen, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark, CON.

 

The deaths of the nonagenarians are a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance, according to a statement by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

 

The Forum recalls that the duo played critical roles in the evolution of the country’s democracy, constitutional development, and the discourse around its federal system vis-a-vis topical issues of resource control and the rights of ethnic minorities.

 

The NGF sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of South-West and South-South, especially Ogun and Delta States, and to the families of the statesmen on these sad developments.

 

The Forum prays for the repose of their souls, saying their legacies will endure for generations yet unborn.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Power outage: TCN intensifies efforts to restore power supply to northern region

Editor

Tinubu elevates Acting COAS, Oluyede with new rank of Lt. General

Peter Anayo

Excitement as NAF engineers revive aircraft grounded for 23 years

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO