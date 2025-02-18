NDLEA gets first barracks in Yola 35yrs after as Fagbemi says it’s call to higher responsibility

.Facility symbolizes agency’s commitment to staff wellbeing –Marwa

Thirty-five years after the establishment of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), the Federal Government on Tuesday commissioned the first barracks that will provide office and residential accommodation for officers, men and women of the anti-narcotics body.

Speaking at the commissioning of the barracks in Yola, Adamawa State, the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, charged the personnel of the NDLEA that the well-deserved investment in their welfare was a call to higher responsibility and unwavering dedication to duty.

According to him, the facility, which includes modern administrative offices, detention facilities, secure storage, and residential accommodations, is not just a physical structure but a critical investment in human capital.

He further said the facility is a testament to President Bola Tinubu administration’s resolve to create an enabling

environment where NDLEA officers and their families can live and thrive with dignity and security.

Fagbemi said : “The role of NDLEA in our society cannot be overstated. The fight against drug abuse is a fight for our nations future.

“It is a battle to protect our youth from the devastating effects of substance abuse and to rid our communities of the violence and destruction that often accompany the illegal drug trade.

“This barracks, therefore, is more than a place of residence; it is a fortress of resilience and a beacon of hope for our nations future.

“I would like to re-assure of my continued commitment to supporting the work that you do.

“This is based on my personal conviction of the intersection between justice and law enforcement.

“This facility is a critical component of the rule of law ensuring that those who are tasked with upholding our laws are protected, empowered, and equipped to carry out their duties.

“It reinforces the principle that justice begins with those who enforce it, and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with necessary resources to carry out their responsibilities effectively.”

The Minister urged NDLEA officers who will inhabit the facility to remain steadfast in their service.

“I urge the officers who will call this facility home to remain steadfast in their service to their motherland.

“The nation looks to you, not only as enforcers of the law, but as protectors of our shared hope for a safer, healthier society.

“This investment in your welfare is a call to higher responsibility, one that requires unwavering dedication and resolute commitment.

“This day should serve as more than the commissioning of a physical structure.

“It should be a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to building a society where every citizen can thrive free from the perils of drug abuse and the destruction it brings.

“Together, through concerted effort and unwavering determination, we will secure the promise of a better and brighter Nigeria for all,” the Minister stated.

The newly commissioned NDLEA barracks in Yola, Adamawa State

While commending former President Muhammadu Buhari under whose leadership the project was approved and set in motion, the Minister praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for aiding the dream into fruition.

Fagbemi similarly commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State for his exemplary cooperation and support in ensuring that the project was executed in a conducive and harmonious environment.

He also appreciated the support of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu towards the operational successes of NDLEA.

“I must acknowledge the unwavering support of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, under whose leadership this commissioning is taking place.

“His steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, empowering institutions, and ensuring that critical agencies like the NDLEA have the resources they need to succeed is well known and evident in todays event.

“Additionally, the foundational contributions of the previous administration, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, must also be recognized, as it was during his tenure that this initiative was approved and set in motion.

“This project, which has been conceptualized and driven by Brigadier – General Mohamed Buba Marwa, (rtd), the dynamic Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, is a reflection of the forward-thinking leadership that has defined his tenure in the Agency.

”I am proud to note that General Marwa has revitalized the operational framework of NDLEA, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to public service delivery.

“The establishment of this barracks is a long-awaited yet timely endeavour.

“It aligns perfectly with the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to rebuild every facet of the Nigerian state.

“The agenda includes strengthening our public services and fortifying our security apparatus.

“NDLEA is a critical component in this framework, tasked with tackling the menace of illicit drugs and ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike,” he added.

In his remarks, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa emphasized the significance of the barracks project to the safety of the Agencys personnel 35 years after its establishment.

“This year marks the 35th anniversary of NDLEA. Over the years, the absence of dedicated accommodation for our officers has led to challenges, including exposure to risks for them and their families.

“Tragically, quite a number of our personnel have been trailed to their houses and murdered.

“Such incidents emphasise the urgency of providing secure housing for our personnel,” he said.

Marwa expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support and belief in the NDLEA mandate.

“Mr. President, your administrations unwavering commitment to improving security, strengthening institutions, and ensuring the welfare of law enforcement personnel inspires us all.

“We are thankful for being beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Agenda,”he stated.

Speaking on the project, Marwa said this facility, situated on an 18-hectare site in Kwanan Waya, reflects ”our commitment to the safety, welfare, and operational efficiency of our personnel.

“The Yola Barracks includes office structures, accommodation and auxiliary facilities.

“The office structures consist of a modern administrative building for the NDLEA Adamawa State Command, a detention facility, a state-of-the-art exhibit room, watchtowers, and operational pavilions.

“The accommodation includes lodges for the state and zonal commanders, 80 one-bedroom terrace flats, 120 two-bedroom semi-detached flats, and 60 three-bedroom semi-detached flats.

“The auxiliary facilities comprised enhanced security features, a generator house for uninterrupted power supply, parking spaces, a parade ground, a service bay, and a perimeter fence.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our resolve to win the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

“It symbolises our commitment to the welfare of our personnel and serves as a bold statement of our determination to build a safer nation.”

In his message at the occasion, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri commended President Tinubu, Marwa and other stakeholders for their foresight, vision, and commitment to the barracks project.

“This barracks is a testament of their unwavering dedication to save-guarding our nation and its people, particularly our youth, who are our valuable assets and leaders of tomorrow from the many illicit drugs.

“The establishment of this facility is not merely about bricks and mortar.

“It is about fortifying our determination and collective resolve to protect our prosperity from the threat of illicit drugs towards peace and stability,” he stated.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in his remarks presented by AIG Rex Dundun said this “milestone underscores the federal government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for our national security agencies to thrive.

“The NDLEA plays a critical role in safeguarding our nation’s health, safety and well-being by combating the menace of drug trafficking and abuse.

”I laud the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier – General Mohamed Buba Marwa, (Rtd), and his management team for their tireless efforts in leading the charge against drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.

“Your dedication and sacrifice have not gone unnoticed.

“To the personnel of NDLEA, I urge you to continue demonstrating exceptional courage, resilience and professionalism in the discharge of your duties.

“This new facility is a testament to the government’s appreciation of your hard work and commitment to serving our great nation, Mallam Ribadu added.”

Also speaking, Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo noted that the job of the officers and operatives in the NDLEA ” requires a mix of humanity, detection and enforcement, which requires the provision of adequate motivation for the workforce.

“Hence, this project will collectively, among other things, build a seamless organization which is people-centered, motivating the workforce, creating job satisfaction, and also address service delivery challenges.”

House of Reps Committee Chairman on Narcotic Drugs, Hon. Abass Adigun represented by the deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Idris Dankawu said that ” ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of NDLEA personnel is not just a responsibility but a necessity, adding that the House of Representatives remains steadfast in advocating for a better funding, improving working conditions, and enhancing operational capacity for the Agency.”

Other dignitaries at the ceremony include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, members of the National Assembly from Adamawa State and traditional rulers from across the state, among others.