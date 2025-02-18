NASU commends UNIZIK management for expelling student who assaulted lecturer

32.7 C
by Peter Anayo078

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has hailed the decision of the university Management to expel a third-year female student of the university for publicly assaulting a lecturer in the institution recently.

 

NASU in a statement jointly signed by the branch chairman Comrade Ikegulu Chukwugozie and the Secretary comrade Odili C.J, noted that the position of the university on the matter was in order, saying that it will serve as a deterrent to similar occurrences in the future.

 

The statement made available in Awka read in part,  ‘The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, wishes to express its support on the decision of the university management to expel the student Goddy-Mbakwe Precious of the Department of History and International Studies, who was recently involved in the physical assault incident with Dr. Chukwudi Okoye of the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, Faculty of Arts Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

 

“This decisive action underscores our commitment to upholding the dignity and integrity of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and serves as a powerful deterrent against similar misconducts. It sends a clear message that disrespect towards constituted authorities and individuals will not be tolerated.”

 

NASU urged parents institutions and the society at large to redouble efforts to instill essential social and moral values in young people.

 

According to the group, such values are crucial for building the desired future, adding,”We must work together to cultivate a responsible and ethical citizenry.”

 

 

