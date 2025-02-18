Ministry, NCCC collaborate to enhance climate resilience in housing

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) have unveiled a working collaboration in order to enhance the achievement of climate resilience in housing and urban development.

This was the outcome of the meeting held between the Housing Minister Arc Ahmed Dangiwa and the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NCCC, Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe.

Maduekwe led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the office of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development to discuss areas of common interest and collaboration between the two agencies.

Speaking, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa emphasized on the importance of the intersection between climate change and the housing and urban development sector, highlighting that urban areas contribute over 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with Nigeria facing urbanization rate exceeding 4% annually.

While stating his commitment to sustainable housing initiatives, the Minister noted that it aligned with the United Nations (UN) development goals 7, 11 and 13, which are Sustainable Cities and Communities; Affordable and Clean Energy, as well as Climate Action.

To achieve the SDG goals, Dangiwa showcased the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate program which includes 10,112 energy efficient and climate resilient housing units in 14 locations nationwide, as well as the National Urban Renewal and Slum upgrade project which has successfully completed interventions across 86 out of 106 sites.

“The intervention under our slum upgrade is that of sanitation, roads, drainages, refuse disposal, solar street lighting…”, he explained.

The Minister expressed his dedication to ensuring that sustainability remains a priority in all the policies, programs, and projects of the Ministry, emphasizing the partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC -EDGE) Green Buildings Programme which began last year.

He disclosed that through the collaboration, with IFC-EDGE, a Workshop was conducted for all the Ministry’s Technical staff, on Green Building and Construction Methods.

Dangiwa informed that the Ministry also adopted IFC-EDGE’s innovative IT solution to design energy-efficient buildings, optimize water usage, and reduce embedded energy consumption in housing projects.

“I also gave a Ministerial directive that all Ministry projects should be designed with efficiency in mind. These initiatives underscore our determination to align Nigeria’s housing sector with global climate adaptation and mitigation strategies,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, emphasized the crucial link between climate resilience and urban development.

She said the council seeks stronger partnership with the ministry inorder to achieve its goal, stressing on the need for stronger collaboration between the National Climate Secretariat and the Ministry.

Maduekwe informed the Minister that Nigeria was currently reviewing its Nationally Determined Commission (NDC), following approval by the United Nations to submit an updated version;

She requested the Ministry to establish a climate change desk and nominate someone from the Ministry to be part of the National Steering Committee to aid in the review of Nigeria’s NDC.

In a statement signed by Salisu Badamasi Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations, the meeting also featured the presentation of a copy of the Climate Change Act, officially published in the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s gazette, to the Minister.

