Mbah to make Enugu net exporter of cocoa

…develops pilot plantation of 20-hectare – Commissioner

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has moved to actualise its initiative of the state being net exporter of cocoa and its value-chain derivatives as it developed a pilot plantation of 20 hectares.

The move is meant to make Enugu State a net exporter of cocoa and other international cash crops within a few years in order to grow the state’s GDP from $4 billion to $30 billion.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr Patrick Nwabueze Ubru, told newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu that the pilot plantation of 20 hectares is currently located in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

“In line with Gov Peter Mbah’s vision, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation is in partnership with a private investor, WhiteRabbit Agro Limited, to develop the Gov. Peter Mbah’s Cocoa Initiative and make the state a mass cocoa producer and processor.

“The state ministry would also push to spread the initiative to five other Local Government Areas surrounding Nkanu East LGA due to their similarities in topography and soil type.

“We are reaching out to local government areas in within that topography and soil type zone such as Nkanu West, Isi-Uzo, Oji-River, Aninri and Agwu to at least do a pilot of 100 hectares cocoa plantation each.

“We are pursuing it with the vigor it deserves and we want to ensure that we encourage our farmers to take to cocoa farming and have large cocoa plantations of their own,” he said.

The commissioner said that its project partners, WhiteRabbit Agro Limited, are already developing 100,000 High yielding and early producing Cocoa variety obtained from Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN, Ibadan).

Ubru said that the cocoa nursery is located at Amaechi Idodo community in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

“One tonne of cocoa today in the international market goes for USD$10,500, in naira value is about N16.3 million.

“His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, gave a mandate to the ministry, when we came on board; to develop cocoa farming and we are bent on doing it and collaborating with all stakeholders to do that,” he said.

The commissioner said that personally, he does cocoa and palm nurseries in his farm presently, adding that it would soon transform to large hectares of cocoa and palm plantations.

“This is a welcome development and an opportunity to open up a great agro-business opportunity to Enugu State residents. Our people should take to agriculture, make their money and grow the economy of the state.

“So, it is clear that the $30 billion His Excellency has earmarked as a GDP growth target for the state is very close to us.

“With all these developments in agriculture and agro-industrialisation, I sincerely believe we will surpass the target and even do more for the development of the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that his “ministry is open to collaboration” with any individual, corporate organisation, cooperative society, multinationals and government that wants to participate in the cocoa initiative and any other agricultural practice in the state.

“The ministry is open to provide guidance, assistance, agricultural extension services as well as high-yield seedling of cocoa, palm, cashew and others.

“This is to ensure that our farmers get it right, contribute to the economy of the state and make their profit as well,” he said.

Ubru noted that there was ongoing work at the cargo section of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and when completed, it would get the state ready for export of quality, organic and fresh farm produce to any international destination.

