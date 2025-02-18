Lawmakers urge FGN , PCN to boost  strategies in combating fake substandard drugs in Nigeria

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately direct NAFDAC, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, among other relevant agencies to urgently intensify surveillance, inspections, and crackdowns on fake drug manufacturers and distributors across the country.

This is as the House also condemned in very strong terms the criminal act of producing and distributing fake drugs in the country even as it has commended the law enforcement agencies involved in uncovering the illegal operation of producing fake drugs in Osisioma Ngwa local government in Abia state.

These resolutions followed the adoption of motion of urgent public importance moved during plenary yesterday by Hon Nnamdi Ezechi (Delta,PDP) on the matter on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

While debating his motion, the lawmaker described as very shocking and unfortunate the recent discovery of a warehouse and fake drug production factory in a village in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State informing that different counterfeit and expired pharmaceutical products and injectables were being produced and distributed for public consumption from the factory

He disclosed that the illegal factory was engaged in the rebranding of expired drugs by altering their expiry dates and manufacturing fake medications which is a very alarming danger to public health and safety.

He further noted that the consumption of fake and substandard drugs has led to severe health complications, drug resistance, treatment failures, and even loss of lives, thereby undermining the healthcare system in Nigeria.

Lawmakers who spoke during the debate raised concerns that this incident is not isolated, as similar cases of counterfeit drug manufacturing and distribution have been uncovered across the country, indicating a widespread public health crisis that requires immediate intervention.

Some other lawmakers expressed worries that the circulation of fake and substandard drugs has contributed to the high mortality rate in Nigeria, with unsuspecting citizens consuming ineffective or harmful medications, which worsens illnesses and causes avoidable deaths.

“Cognizant that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other relevant agencies are responsible for regulating and ensuring the safety of pharmaceutical products in Nigeria, and that urgent measures must be taken to strengthen their enforcement mechanisms to prevent future occurrences.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker RtHon.Tajudeen Abbas thereafter unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote..

The Speaker mandated the Committee on Health and the Committee on Drugs and Narcotics to investigate the proliferation of fake drugs in Nigeria and engage with stakeholders to develop stronger policies for combating counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

Morever, the House directed NAFDAC to increase public awareness campaigns on the dangers of fake drugs and introduce more advanced tracking and authentication systems to help consumers verify the authenticity of pharmaceutical products before purchase.

The green chamber also urged the Federal Ministry of Health to collaborate with security agencies inorder to implement stricter penalties for individuals and organizations involved in the production and distribution of fake drugs to ensure that culprits are made to face the full weight of the law.