32.7 C
Lagos
February 18, 2025
Trending now

COAS says training schools remain bedrock of army operational successes

Break gender stereotypes, Sanwo-Olu’s wife tells parents

Lawmakers debunk claims of Remi Tinubu being behind crisis rocking Lagos Assembly

Breaking! PDP National Secretary: Supreme Court denies Anyanwu stay of Execution

NGF mourns deaths of statesmen Pa Adebanjo, Edwin Clark

NASU commends UNIZIK management for expelling student who assaulted lecturer

When Akpabio reported progress

Ministry, NCCC collaborate to enhance climate resilience in housing

Rivers Crisis: NASS caucus tackles Falana, pay solidarity visit to Amaehwule-led Pro-Wike…

Abia Govt embarks on Urban Renewal Initiatives to beautify, decongest Umuahia as…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Lawmakers debunk claims of Remi Tinubu being behind crisis rocking Lagos Assembly

by Peter Anayo064

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dissociated members of the parliament from the alleged claim that the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is responsible for the crisis rocking the State Assembly.

 

The chairman, of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon.  Stephen Ogundipe made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the report is false and baseless.

 

The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to a misleading report circulating online, alleging that the ongoing internal matters within the House are being influenced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

 

“We categorically dissociate all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly from this false and baseless claim. The report is purely a fabrication and has no basis in truth.

 

“All members of the Assembly hold the First Lady in the highest regard. As a distinguished former First Lady of Lagos State and now the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has made significant contributions to governance and national development.

 

“It is therefore inconceivable that any member of the Assembly would accuse her of involvement in legislative matters or seek to tarnish her reputation. We firmly state that the First Lady has no role in any internal disagreements within the House. Any attempt to link her to these issues is entirely unfounded.

 

“We urge members of the press, as key stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by verifying information before publication. Responsible journalism requires seeking the truth and ensuring that reports are accurate and balanced.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 9, 2024

Peter Anayo

290 FCT Christian Pilgrims depart for Holy Land amidst advice on good conduct

Peter Anayo

Akeredolu’s One-Year Exit: Ondo AG raises alarm over Public Assets in Private hands

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO