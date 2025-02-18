Lagos Assembly crisis: Lawmakers kick as DSS invades complex, say it’s a rape on democracy

.We honoured your invitation to beef up security–Dept

.Legislator injured as operatives, lawmakers, legislative aides clash

.36 members pass vote of confidence on Meranda

.You’ve violated sanctity of parliament –Spokesman

.Probe the invasion—Atiku

Ibrahim Quadri

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, condemned in strong terms the invasion of the chamber by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The lawmakers made the condemnation during plenary while calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and bring the officers in question to justice.

At about 10am, armed operatives of the DSS stormed the Lagos Assembly and broke into the hallowed chamber to stop plenary session.

It took the combined efforts of the legislative staff and lawmakers to chase the armed security personnel out of the chamber.

While the encounter was going on, the legislative staff and lawmakers declared their support for the first female speaker in the State, Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda while expressing confidence in her leadership.

Also at the plenary, lawmakers took turns to express support for the Speaker.

Hon. Kehinde Joseph who was the prime mover of the motion Under Matters of Public Importance also stated that the DG of DSS must be called to answer reasons for the invasion.

Spokesman of the House, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe described the invasion and harassment as a rape on democracy.

It was learnt that one of the lawmakers, Hon Kazeem Osho representing Mushin 2, was rushed to the hospital for an emergency care as a result of injuries received while the invasion lasted.

Hon. Sabur Oluwa Ajeromi-Ifelodun 2, described the invasion and harassment as unnecessary and unprofessional.

He said, “The harassment is unnecessary and unprofessional on the part of the state security. I’m still shivering.

“We are elected by the people to protect the interests of the people. If we have a speaker we believe is not protecting our interest and that of the people and we decided to elect another that would serve the people, that shouldn’t be a problem.

This is what democracy is all about. I don’t think this calls for harassment and assault on democracy.” he concluded.

Hon Gbolahan Ogunleye, Ikorodu 1 called for the investigation of the invasion.

He said, “I’m sad today. I have never thought a day like this would come when armed men would invade Lagos Assembly. I implore the DSS DG to investigate this. I also call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and bring the perpetrators to justice. This is indeed a rape on democracy.”

Hon Femi Saheed, Kosofe 2, described the forceful entry into the chamber as an abuse of legislative rules and procedure.He said, “It is an abuse on legislative rules and procedure.

What we are here to do is to debate on issues that would move the society forward but what happened today is an aberration. We pride ourselves as a House that is above all standard but what happened today suggests that we need to call on the government to tell us if they have the right to tell us who to lead us. What happened today is an eyesore.”

Hon. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe 1 condemned in totality the invasion of the security operatives.

He said, “I condemn in totality the activities of security operatives. It is the voice of the people and not government with barrel of gun. Supremacy belongs to the people and that is what we are doing in the chamber. What happened this morning is an aberration of democracy. We should not allow anarchy and harassment.

He added, “It is the activities of overzealous officers that want to impress some interests. We were given a mandate to represent the people and nobody should dictate how we operate. Nobody has the right to dictate to us what to do

“When we chose the last speaker, nobody intervened so when we decided to change leadership it’s nobody’s business. If anybody feels aggrieved such person should head to court and not for some officers to invade the chamber.

This is an embarrassment to democracy, the National Assembly and the Federal government.”

Meanwhile, the DSS had claimed their action was based on invitation by the House for them to provide security

DSS stated in a statement, “In a letter dated February 14, 2025, signed by Mr. A.T.B. Ottun, the Acting Clerk of the House, the Assembly requested the security agency to “fortify the security of the Assembly.”

“The letter, bearing reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323 and titled “URGENT: ENHANCED SECURITY MEASURES FOR LSHA PREMISES,” was addressed to the Director of the State Services in Lagos.

“In the letter, the Assembly management claimed to have credible information about plans to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker of the State Assembly on February 18, 2025.

“The petition stated, “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action. The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on February 18, 2025, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to enhance the security of the Assembly premises, effective from February 16, 2025, by increasing the presence of your personnel and implementing strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises until further notice.

“We look forward to your prompt attention, Sir. Thank you.”

In response to DSS claim that it acted based on an invitation from the Acting Clerk of the House, the parliament expressed displeasure, saying the sanctity of the House was undermined by armed operatives.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe made the clarification in a release titled, ‘Re: Publication of letter to DSS.”

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Department of State Security (DSS) regarding a letter dated 14th February 2025, titled “Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA.”

“Earlier today, lawmakers and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly arrived at the Assembly complex to find the offices of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and the Acting Clerk of the House locked and access restricted by operatives of the DSS. Furthermore, the legislative chamber itself was sealed off.

“In an apparent effort to justify their actions, the DSS released to the public a letter written by the Acting Clerk of the House, requesting security presence at the Assembly complex.

“We wish to categorically state that this is not the first time the House has sought security support from the DSS.

“However, it is important to emphasize that in all previous instances, DSS operatives have been stationed at the main gate of the Assembly complex, ensuring that unauthorized persons do not gain entry.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no point did the letter requesting security assistance instruct the DSS to:

– Invade the legislative chamber

– ⁠Lock and restrict access to the Speaker’s office

– ⁠Lock the office of the Acting Clerk

– ⁠Lock the Deputy Speaker’s office

The events of today raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties.”

Meanwhile former vice president of Nigeria and presidential candidate of PDP, in 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has soundly condemned the invasion of Lagos State Assembly by DSS operatives .

“The viral video of armed security operatives invading the Lagos State House of Assembly is utterly reprehensible and stands condemned. It must be subjected to a full and thorough investigation.”

It is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly have a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House.

It is appalling that it is those who claimed to have fought for democracy that decided to sanction this crass desecration of the state’s foremost legislative body, and by so doing, putting our hard-earned democracy in jeopardy.

This act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy and a landmark of indignity to the Nigerian electorate, especially the people of Lagos.

Whatever may have caused the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly is an undercurrent that is not normal in a system of democracy.

The purported invitation of armed security operatives for a conflict resolution in a parliament is an anathema that should be frowned upon and interrogated with all sense of urgency.

Tinubu should focus on bringing Nigeria out of the mess he plunged the country into rather than interfering in the state matters, he ended.