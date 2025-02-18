KongaFM -103.7 Launches “Shop On Radio”

For the first time in Africa, radio is no longer just about listening to music and advertisements; it’s added shopping. KongaFM -103.7, Nigeria’s pioneering Hit Music & Commerce radio station, is set to change the way Nigerians buy and sell with the official launch of “Shop On Radio” on Monday, February 24th, 2025. This is a game changer at a time when the NCC approved an increase in data costs by 50%.

This groundbreaking initiative, powered by an innovative partnership between KongaFM and Konga.com, turns live radio broadcasts into an interactive shopping experience, allowing listeners to place orders seamlessly, even without expending much cash on data. Nigerian shoppers now have more options with Konga.com, and most importantly, they can enjoy unbeatable prices on all items announced live on radio. Plus, customers in Lagos can benefit from same-day delivery for orders placed before 12 noon.

Shoppers are encouraged to open a wallet with Kongapay.com as stock may be limited and orders shall be treated on a first-come, first-served basis upon payment.

According to Mayowa Oladeji, Communications Lead at KongaFM, this marks a major shift in the e-commerce landscape.

“For the first time in Africa, radio is becoming an interactive shopping destination, bringing together millions of listeners and turning them into instant shoppers. We urge manufacturers and business owners to seize this opportunity by reaching out via WhatsApp, email, or Konga.com to showcase their products to a ready market. Thanks to our innovative partnership, customers in Lagos who order during the show will enjoy guaranteed best prices and same-day delivery, while we conclude logistics for same-day delivery in other major cities of Nigeria before the month of June this year, making shopping faster and more convenient than ever. This is a component of the future of commerce in Africa powered by KongaFM -103.7, streaming globally on kongafm.com 24 hours every day.

How It Works

Listeners can tune in to “Shop On Radio” every morning from 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM and again in the evening from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Products will be announced live on air, often with exclusive discounts, and customers can place orders instantly via WhatsApp or Konga.com. A KongaFM representative confirms the order, and for Lagos-based shoppers, delivery is completed the same day; a service made possible by Konga Logistics’ expanded fleet of 140 trucks, buses, and over 120 motorbikes.

Beyond Lagos, Nigerians across the country, and even in the diaspora, can participate by streaming live at kongafm.com, ensuring that no one is left out of this retail revolution.

A Win-Win for Shoppers and Businesses

With high internet costs, trust issues, and logistical inefficiencies still posing challenges to e-commerce in Nigeria, Shop On Radio offers a data-free, fast, and trusted alternative for both buyers and sellers.

For shoppers, this means exclusive deals, quick and easy WhatsApp ordering, and guaranteed same-day delivery in Lagos. For businesses, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and SMEs, this is a golden opportunity to reach a massive, engaged audience instantly and boost sales in real time.

Shoppers and merchants beyond Lagos can also seamlessly place orders or advertise their businesses, with Konga Logistics ensuring timely and efficient nationwide delivery.

To further enhance the experience, Konga.com has upgraded its call center to handle increased order volumes, ensuring smooth transactions and customer support.

More Than Just Shopping—A 24/7 Experience

KongaFM is more than a marketplace; it’s a dynamic platform designed to cater to diverse audiences. The station kicks off each day from 5 – 7 am with Morning Inspiration, featuring the best global gospel music with uplifting words to start your day blessed, captioned –Start your Day with God, and the same All Sundays. It is inspiring for entrepreneurs, students, the unemployed, the employed, and those who are retired. It is unbelievable these contents are domiciled in a Nigerian radio station powered by AI, ensuring a well-rounded listening experience beyond commerce.

KongaFM 103.7, in support of a new economy, is also extending free advertisement to both big, medium, and small businesses to showcase their products. Interested companies are advised to call 07080635705 or email info@kongafm.com

The future of shopping is here. Don’t just listen. Shop, sell, and save; all on KongaFM -103.7!