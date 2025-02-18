Jonathan performs groundbreaking for Bayelsa’s 25,000 capacity stadium

.As Gov Diri reaffirms commitment to Bayalsa devt

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 25,000-capacity stadium at Igbogene, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as part of the activities marking Governor Douye Diri’s five years in office.

During the ceremony, Jonathan emphasized the need for both national and state sports administrators to establish a fund to support athletes who have brought pride to Nigeria.

“Developing sports is not just about encouraging people to win medals. I always feel sad when I see athletes who have represented Nigeria at international events like the Commonwealth Games or the Olympics, winning medals and receiving all kinds of celebrations—but afterward, they are forgotten,” Jonathan said.

He lamented that many Nigerian athletes who have won international medals are often left to struggle financially after retirement.“After a few years, some of them become almost beggars, struggling even to feed. That does not encourage young people to dedicate their lives to sports,” he added.

Jonathan advocated for a structured fund to be managed by reputable individuals to support athletes throughout their lives, even after retirement.

“As a country, we must have a properly managed fund so that any athlete who has made a name in sports will not end up in poverty,” he said.

Although he could not establish such a fund during his presidency, Jonathan urged the chairman of the National Sports Commission to consider the idea, which could also be implemented at the state level.

“We must ensure that any athlete who makes Nigeria proud is taken care of for life. This will encourage young men and women to invest 100 percent of their skills and dedication into sports,” he emphasized.

Jonathan also commended Governor Douye Diri’s vision and leadership, expressing optimism that the stadium project would be completed within 24 months.

“I am very hopeful that by February 2027, I will accompany President Tinubu to commission this sports complex. Let me once again congratulate you, Your Excellency, on your vision and leadership, and also appreciate everyone assisting in making this project a reality,” he said.

Governor Douye Diri expressed satisfaction with the continuous development in Bayelsa state, making the statement during the groundbreaking ceremony of the ultra-modern stadium in Igbogene.

He emphasized that Bayelsa is making history, citing ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Nembe-Brass Road, which had been abandoned for over 60 years.

“Some people see the construction of the Nembe-Brass Road as a political gimmick, but I want to make it clear that this development will benefit everyone. The first phase of the 25-kilometer road has already been completed,” he stated.

Governor Diri stressed the significance of the new stadium, which will have a seating capacity of 25,000, describing it as an Olympic-standard facility designed to promote urban renewal and inspire future generations.

He announced that the construction contract has been awarded to New mutual company, with full involvement from the national sports development authorities.

Furthermore, he praised former President Goodluck Jonathan, calling him “a beacon of democracy in Nigeria and Africa.” He also acknowledged key stakeholders, including the National Sports Commission Chairman, Alhaji Shabu Diko, and former FIFA executive Amaju Pinnick.

“Goodluck Jonathan appointed me as Commissioner for Sports, and today, I am proud that one of us who was also in leadership in Ogun State is here,” he remarked.

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, also took the stage, expressing deep appreciation for Governor Diri’s commitment to sports development.

“Mr. Governor, let me stand here and say that indeed, you are a man of your words. You are truly a man of your words. Why do I say so?”

He recalled a conversation with Governor Diri in Uyo, shortly after his re-election for a second term, during a Super Eagles match. “I was trying to narrate the challenges we face with football infrastructure in this country. You assured me, saying: ‘President, don’t worry. Before I leave office, you will come to Bayelsa and play football with the national team.’”

Standing before the newly launched stadium project, Gusau expressed his joy and gratitude.

“Today, I am happy to be part of this great occasion. I want to thank you for your commitment to sports development in Nigeria.”

He further assured the Governor that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) would collaborate with the state to ensure the stadium meets international standards.

“We will work with you to ensure that everything necessary for this facility to meet the required standard is achieved,” Gusau said.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, emphasized that the groundbreaking ceremony was not just about a stadium but about a vision for the future.

“We are gathered here today not just to break ground for a stadium but to lay the foundation for Bayelsa to become a dominant force in sports and entertainment—not just in Nigeria but across Africa.”

He highlighted Bayelsa’s long-standing dominance in Nigerian sports, despite operating with limited infrastructure.

Since the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996, the Samson Siasia Sports Complex had been the primary sporting facility, but it no longer matched the state’s growing ambitions.

“Bayelsa’s achievements in sports demand a world-class arena. Under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Bayelsa has experienced an unprecedented rise in sports,” Igali stated.

Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens secured continental tickets in 2022, with Bayelsa Queens making history as the first Nigerian club to finish third in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

At the National Sports Festival, Bayelsa climbed from fourth place in 2006 to third in 2021 and an outstanding second place in 2022, winning 109 gold medals.

The state’s para-athletes have remained back-to-back national champions, setting the standard for inclusivity and excellence. Bayelsa’s Blessing Oborodudu even won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, placing Bayelsa on the global sports map.

Igali described the new 25,000-seater stadium as more than just a sports facility.

> “This stadium is an economic engine, a cultural hub, and a symbol of our collective ambition. It will not only host football matches, athletics, and indoor sports but also serve as a venue for concerts, international conferences, business expos, and tourism events.”

With cutting-edge media technology, hospitality suites, retail spaces, and an Olympic-size swimming pool, the stadium will drive economic activity, create jobs, and establish Bayelsa as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.

Igali painted a vision of 2027, when the stadium will be fully operational. “Imagine Bayelsa hosting international football matches under floodlights. Imagine us hosting the 2028 National Sports Festival, with thousands of fans cheering in a world-class facility.”

“Picture a sold-out concert featuring global music superstars, with Bayelsa becoming a premier destination for live entertainment.”

Envision our young athletes training in elite conditions, attracting talent from across Africa to prepare for and dominate the African Games, the Olympics, and the world championships.”