Human rights activist condemns alleged harassment of whistleblowers in corruption case

Blessing Omale, Abuja

A human rights activist has strongly condemned the alleged harassment and intimidation of whistleblowers who exposed financial mismanagement within a prominent Nigerian organization.

The activist criticized authorities for targeting those who reported the corruption instead of investigating the claims, raising fresh concerns about the safety of whistleblowers in the country.

The condemnation follows the adjournment of a lawsuit filed by three whistleblowers — Kingsley Agah Tordue, Paul Adama, and Abayomi Ojekunle — against the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Presided over by Justice Linman, the case, with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1772/2024, has been postponed until March 17, 2024, for hearing.

The whistleblowers are seeking the enforcement of their fundamental human rights, alleging persecution for exposing corruption within the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

NECA, funded by Nigerian companies to promote youth employment and workforce development, is now at the center of this growing controversy.

In their suit, the applicants claim that their rights to personal liberty, human dignity, and property ownership, guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, have been violated.

The respondents named in the case include the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A.A. Elleman of the IGP Monitoring Unit, and Superintendent Onwuka Chinedu.

According to the applicants’ lawyer, Barrister Moses Ofeoshi, the whistleblowers initially reported financial mismanagement within NECA to the authorities, expecting a thorough investigation.

However, the police allegedly turned on the whistleblowers instead.

“The individuals who came forward to expose wrongdoing are now being treated like criminals.

“Rather than addressing the corruption, the authorities have chosen to silence those who dared to speak up”, Ofeoshi said.

The whistleblowers also allege that NECA employees who cooperated with investigators are facing intimidation, including threats of job loss.

“We believe that the court will do justice to this case at the end of the day,” Ofeoshi added, expressing optimism that the judiciary would protect the whistleblowers’ rights and ensure accountability.

The case has reignited conversations about whistleblower protection in Nigeria, with activists urging authorities to uphold transparency and create a safe environment for individuals who expose corruption.

The court’s decision on March 17 is expected to set a significant precedent for whistleblower protection in the country.