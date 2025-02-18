Hearing on formal complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, on fire/oil spill incident in Buguma, Rivers, held in Abuja

L-R… Clerk, House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Olalekan Abdulsalam; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Community, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Julius Pondy, during the hearing of the Committee with relevant stakeholders, over a formal complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, on the fire/oil spill incident in Buguma, Degema, LGA, Rivers State, at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Deputy Director, Oil Field Assessment, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, (NOSDRA), Ime A. Ekanen; Director, Oil Field Assessment, NOSDRA, Yusuf Rigasa and Director General/Chief Executive, NOSDRA, Chukwuemeka Woke, during the hearing of the Committee with relevant stakeholders, over a formal complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, on the fire/oil spill incident in Buguma, Degema, LGA, Rivers State, at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday…Photos: Anayo Opera .

