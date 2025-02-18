Harnessing the Power of AI: Opportunities and Ethical Considerations in Nigeria

By Oluwole Asalu

The world is witnessing an extraordinary AI revolution, with groundbreaking innovations like DeepSeek AI dominating global headlines in recent weeks. This surge in AI development signals a race for technological superiority, where nations are vying to harness artificial intelligence as a catalyst for economic growth and societal transformation. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, cannot afford to be a bystander in this global sprint. We must move from passive consumption to proactive innovation, leveraging AI’s transformative potential to address pressing national challenges and unlock new opportunities.

AI presents immense possibilities for Nigeria. According to Statista, the market size of the AI industry in Nigeria is projected to reach $1.40 billion in 2025 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.08%, culminating in a market value of $4.64 billion by 2030. These figures underscore the urgency of our collective action. As we stand at the threshold of this digital revolution, we must adopt strategic, inclusive, and ethical approaches to AI development that prioritise national growth while safeguarding societal values.

The Nigerian AI Landscape

Nigeria’s AI journey is gaining traction, thanks to a growing pool of tech talent, increased digital adoption, and supportive government frameworks like the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS). The NAIS outlines a vision for Nigeria to become “a global leader in harnessing the transformative power of AI through responsible, ethical, and inclusive innovation,” in a recently published report.

This strategy emphasises foundational infrastructure, sector-specific adoption, ethical considerations, and robust governance. Our participation in global initiatives, such as the Bletchley Declaration and the US-led coalition on secure AI design, further positions Nigeria as a proactive contributor to international AI conversations. Yet, we must accelerate efforts to translate these policy intentions into tangible outcomes that drive economic and social development.

AI Opportunities in Key Sectors

AI is transforming key sectors in Nigeria, with significant advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and finance. In healthcare, AI-driven telemedicine platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy, personalising treatments, and aiding early detection of diseases like tuberculosis and malaria, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and reducing costs. In agriculture, precision tools provide real-time insights into soil health, weather patterns, and crop performance, helping farmers optimise resources, increase yields, and improve food security. Meanwhile, the financial sector, particularly fintech, has seen remarkable progress with AI applications enhancing credit scoring, customer service, and financial inclusion, especially for previously unbanked populations. These innovations align with the goals of the NAIS, which promotes AI as a driver of social development, economic growth, and financial efficiency.

The Ethical Imperative

As we embrace AI’s potential, we must remain vigilant about its ethical implications. Algorithmic bias, data privacy breaches, and job displacement are real concerns that can erode public trust and impede innovation. The NAIS proposes the establishment of a High-Level AI Ethics Expert Group (AIEEG) to oversee the responsible development of AI technologies.

Ethical considerations must include careful attention to bias mitigation by ensuring datasets are diverse and representative to prevent discriminatory outcomes. Data privacy must be protected through robust data governance measures that align with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023. Transparency is equally essential, requiring the implementation of explainable AI systems that allow users to understand how decisions are made. By embedding these principles into our AI frameworks, we can foster trust, encourage adoption, and safeguard societal well-being.

Nigeria’s Competitive Advantage in the AI Race

Nigeria possesses unique strengths that can propel its AI ambitions. With a youthful population, where over 60 percent of Nigerians are under 25, we have a dynamic, tech-savvy workforce eager to engage with emerging technologies. The nationwide 3 Million Technical Talent program exemplifies ongoing efforts to equip young Nigerians with critical AI and digital skills.

Nigeria’s strategic position as one of Africa’s largest economies and its vibrant startup ecosystem provide fertile ground for AI innovation. Our regional influence presents opportunities to attract foreign investment, foster international partnerships, and lead AI-driven initiatives across the continent.

Strategic Recommendations for Sustainable AI Growth

To maximise AI’s potential, Nigeria must adopt a multi-pronged approach that integrates infrastructure development, talent cultivation, and regulatory clarity. First, there is an urgent need to invest in digital infrastructure. Broadband penetration must be extended beyond urban centres to facilitate AI applications across sectors. Developing high-performance computing facilities to support local AI research and applications will also be crucial.

Second, we must strengthen education and talent pipelines. Collaborating with academic institutions to introduce AI-focused curricula and promoting partnerships to sponsor AI research and training programs will build the human capital necessary for long-term success.

Third, regulatory and ethical frameworks must be enhanced to protect consumer rights while promoting responsible innovation. Establishing clear guidelines for AI deployment and encouraging dialogue among policymakers, industry players, and civil society will ensure that regulatory frameworks remain relevant and effective.

Finally, fostering a collaborative innovation ecosystem should be a priority. Supporting AI-focused incubators and accelerators will nurture local startups. International collaborations can also facilitate the exchange of knowledge, attract investment, and expose Nigerian AI solutions to global best practices.

Seizing the Moment for National Prosperity

AI presents a transformative opportunity for Nigeria to redefine its socio-economic trajectory. With projected market growth and a supportive national strategy, we have a solid foundation for progress. However, success will hinge on proactive, ethical, and inclusive approaches to AI adoption.

As the world intensifies its pursuit of AI supremacy, Nigeria must assert itself as a forward-thinking participant, one that not only leverages AI for domestic growth but also contributes meaningfully to global technological discourse. By doing so, we can harness AI’s immense potential to drive innovation, enhance livelihoods, and secure a prosperous future for generations to come.

Oluwole Asalu is the Founder and CEO of Quomodo Systems Africa, a thought leader dedicated to advancing Nigeria’s ICT ecosystem and fostering innovation across the continent.