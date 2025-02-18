First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu not orchestrating Lagos Assembly crisis –Lawmakers

Ibrahim Quadri

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dissociated members of the parliament from the alleged claim that the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is responsible for the crisis rocking the State Assembly.

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the report is false and baseless.

The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to a misleading report circulating online, alleging that the ongoing internal matters within the House are being influenced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“We categorically dissociate all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly from this false and baseless claim. The report is purely a fabrication and has no basis in truth.

“All members of the Assembly hold the First Lady in the highest regard. As a distinguished former First Lady of Lagos State and now the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has made significant contributions to governance and national development.

“It is therefore inconceivable that any member of the Assembly would accuse her of involvement in legislative matters or seek to tarnish her reputation. We firmly state that the First Lady has no role in any internal disagreements within the House. Any attempt to link her to these issues is entirely unfounded.

“We urge members of the press, as key stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by verifying information before publication. Responsible journalism requires seeking the truth and ensuring that reports are accurate and balanced.”