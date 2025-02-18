27.4 C
Lagos
February 19, 2025
Trending now

UBA spreads Valentine cheer with thoughtful gifts, huge discounts for customers

LEKOIL secures securities and exchange commission approval for n100,000,000,000 bond issuance programme

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 19, 2025

End in sight for PDP’s crisis as S/Court denies Anyanwu stay of…

Torrents of tributes trail death of Chief Edwin Clark at 97

5 female students win science scholarship in Delta

NDLEA gets first barracks in Yola 35yrs after as Fagbemi says it’s…

End in sight for PDP’s crisis as S/Court denies Anyanwu stay of…

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu not orchestrating Lagos Assembly crisis –Lawmakers

NPA: Dantsoho Spot Checks Port Access Roads

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu not orchestrating Lagos Assembly crisis –Lawmakers

by Editor0106

 

 

 

Ibrahim Quadri

 

 

 

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dissociated members of the parliament from the alleged claim that the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is responsible for the crisis rocking the State Assembly.

 

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon.  Stephen Ogundipe made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the report is false and baseless.

 

The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to a misleading report circulating online, alleging that the ongoing internal matters within the House are being influenced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

 

“We categorically dissociate all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly from this false and baseless claim. The report is purely a fabrication and has no basis in truth.

 

“All members of the Assembly hold the First Lady in the highest regard. As a distinguished former First Lady of Lagos State and now the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has made significant contributions to governance and national development.

 

“It is therefore inconceivable that any member of the Assembly would accuse her of involvement in legislative matters or seek to tarnish her reputation. We firmly state that the First Lady has no role in any internal disagreements within the House. Any attempt to link her to these issues is entirely unfounded.

 

“We urge members of the press, as key stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by verifying information before publication. Responsible journalism requires seeking the truth and ensuring that reports are accurate and balanced.”

Related posts

Zoning guber ticket to Osun west will dislodge Adeleke’s Govt – APC group

Peter Anayo

Our leaders should think of how to take the country to higher heights –Pastor Chuku…….Says:’No genuine man of God will arrange miracles, testimonies’

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Tinubu government’s commitment to addressing climate change, a welcome development, says Osifeso 

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO