FCT Administration to Commission Multiple Projects for President Tinubu’s second Anniversary

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has announced that numerous projects are slated for commissioning in May as part of the second anniversary of President Bol Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, executed by the 9FCT Administration

Wike stated this during an inspection tour of the road projects over the weekend.

“By May, there will be a lot of projects to be commissioned for the second anniversary of Mr. President. That is certain”, he said.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction of the 30.4-kilometer A2 – Pai and Pai-Gomani road projects in Kwali Area Council.

He commended the contractors for the quality of work on the road projects, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver the project on schedule. He also reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to awarding contracts based on demonstrated capacity rather than sentiment.

In his words:“Let me commend the section where we are now which is being done by Zeberced. This is A2 to Pai. I’m very much impressed with what I have seen. It shows capacity and means that they will deliver on time. This is what I have always said that we will give out jobs to those who show capacity, not on sentiments”.

Wike also noted the progress on the Pai to Gomani section, where the contractor has completed approximately 12 kilometers of earthwork, and expressed optimism that they would also meet the project timeline. He emphasized the importance of completing the earthwork before the rainy season.

“From Pai to Gomani, the contractor has done earthwork of about 12 kilometers. I still believe that they are also within the time given. What is important now is to see that the earthwork is completed before the rains start”.

The Minister further acknowledged the positive impact the project will have on the community, particularly agrarian communities in the area.

“These are agrarian communities,” the Minister explained, adding, “You can imagine those who have their farms here and how happy they will be”.

The FCT Minister commended the Chairman of the Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya, the traditional rulers, and the Youth for cooperating with the contractors while encouraging continued collaboration to ensure the successful completion of the projects.

“This is what is supposed to be – to own the projects because it’s for their own interest,” the Minister stated.