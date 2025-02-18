DRTS Introduces Electronic Ticketing for Traffic Offenders in FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) in Abuja has launched an e-ticketing system to enforce traffic laws and penalize offenders.

According to Dr. Abdullateef Bello, Director of DRTS, the new system uses technological devices to record traffic infractions and issue electronic tickets to offenders.

The system is designed to reduce physical interactions between enforcement officers and motorists, making it more efficient and reducing the risk of corruption.

Offenders will receive their tickets electronically and will have seven days to pay the fine. If they fail to pay, their vehicle will be impounded.

The e-ticketing system is part of the FCT Transportation Secretariat’s strategy to enhance transparency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

“ In compliance with the FCT Transportation Secretariat’s strategy of e-enforcement and penalty system, the DRTS has today, Monday 17th February 2025, commenced e-ticketing and central booking of traffic offenders.

“ And henceforth, all violators of traffic issues will now be booked electronically and they will be served with their tickets for seven days. If they fail to pay the fine, then the vehicle will be impounded henceforth”.

The system also allows offenders to appeal penalties, ensuring that the process is fair and just.

“ We are back on the road and we will now impound vehicles only when you fail to pay your fines within seven days. The DRTS will not be stopping vehicles at random now because the devices will select those that are not adequately in line with the position of law, and those are the ones we will be dealing with henceforth”.

The DRTS has acquired the necessary technological devices and has trained its staff to use the new system. The service has also put in place measures to ensure that the system is used effectively and efficiently.

It’s worth noting that the e-ticketing system is not affected by a court case against the DRTS, as the FCT Minister has the authority to make regulations on transportation issues. The DRTS is committed to carrying out its mandate to ensure road safety and enforce traffic laws in Abuja.