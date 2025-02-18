COAS says training schools remain bedrock of army operational successes

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says Divisional training schools remain bedrock of Nigerian Army operational successes and the positive operational attitude of troops.

Oluyede, represented by the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sadiq Ndalolo, said this on Tuesday while declaring open the Division Training Officers’ Training Week 2025 at the 82 Division Dragon Officers’ Mess Abakpa Cantonment.

The weeklong workshop, which runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, is themed: “Capacity Development of Division Training Officers’ to Meet Contemporary Challenges in a Joint Environment.”

The COAS commended officers in-charge of various divisional training schools for the operational successes witnessed in the previous years as well as the hard work and sacrifice they put to get officers and soldiers fit for various operations.

According to him, training and retraining have become imperative due to the asymmetric nature of the security threats we have in the country today and for the Nigerian Army to move ahead of these challenges.

“The workshop is aimed at providing a veritable platform for Division Training Officers to compare notes and come up with modalities to enhance training in their respective divisions,” he said.

The COAS commended the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and all its operations to keep the nation and her people safe and secured.

On the theme of the workshop, Oluyede said it was relevant and timely as it would ensure that army mandate on training is maintained and the tradition sustained as well as ensure troops work in synergy with other members of the Armed Forces.

“You have to strive for greater heights and the Nigerian Army Headquarters will continue to support all its Divisional Training Schools.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of various divisions must support and ensure optimal functionality of Divisional Training Schools in their Divisions,” he said.

He said that the Nigerian Army would continue to perform its role professionally in accordance to the details of its mandate.

Earlier, the GOC of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, said that the workshop would prepare the participants for the next training year putting into consideration lessons learnt from past training activities.

Olatoye noted that the challenges of the current time had placed it on the Nigerian Army to ensure constant capacity building among its training schools and training officers.

“I commend the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for his approval and support for this workshop at 82 Division and other numerous supports he had been giving the Division to remain outstanding in its operations.

“I implore the participants to participate fully and take notes; as I believe that at the end of the training workshop, you all must have been equipped to meet operational challenges in the schools and field of training,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2