Capacity building: FCTA trains 100 officers to drive Public service excellence

by Editor038

 

.As COAS says straining Schools remain bedrock of Army operational successes

 

Favour Ishember,Abuja

 

 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is launching a groundbreaking training program aimed at cultivating a new generation of leaders within its ranks.

 

FCTA’s Head of the Civil Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo,who disclosed this  at the  opening session, explained the initiative, approved by the FCT Minister, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, seeks to build the capacity of officers on Grade Levels 10 to 14, ensuring a structured succession plan for strategic positions such as directors, permanent secretaries, and heads of service.

 

“The establishment of the FCT LEAD-P Program is a crucial step toward ensuring we have a pool of highly skilled and capable leaders ready to take on the challenges of governing our vibrant capital territory.

 

“This program is designed as an annual process, ensuring that dedicated civil servants who are committed to their growth and professional development will always have a chance to benefit.

 

“From establishing a solid foundation for effective succession planning to fostering a culture of self-development, each element is designed with intentionality to enrich the civil service landscape

 

“The FCT Administration is committed to the sustainability and continuous progress of this initiative, and we will ensure it remains an integral part of our leadership development strategy”, Adayilo stressed.

 

In  his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services, Mr . Babatunde Rotimi Ajayi said:  “Each successful cohort of this program will be regarded as the Elite crop of civil servants, distinguished by the depth of knowledge and expertise they have acquired.

 

“It is our expectation that you will become ambassadors of excellence, driving positive change and fostering result-oriented civil service.”

 

On her part, Dr. Jummai Ahmadu, Director of FCTA Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, shed more light on the LEAD-P program.

 

According to her, the program is designed to attract, recruit, and nurture 100 selected staff for comprehensive training over the next 7 months.

 

Ahmadu emphasized that LEAD-P is a crucial element for the future of public service, with guidelines rooted in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) of 2025 and leadership management policies.

 

The program’s primary objective is to cultivate the next generation of leaders within the Federal Capital Territory Administration through an enhanced capacity-building initiative.

 

