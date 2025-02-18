32.7 C
Breaking! PDP National Secretary: Supreme Court denies Anyanwu stay of Execution

by Peter Anayo0106

.Allows Ude Okoye as National Secretary

.Grants Accelerated Hearings

 

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

 

In another significant development from today’s proceedings at the Supreme Court, the justices of the court after highly contested arguments by Samuel Anyanwu’s lawyer, denied Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s request for a stay of execution on the December 20, 2024, Appeal Court ruling that removed him as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The Supreme Court while denying Anyanwu’s request for a Stay of Execution agreed among others that, the judgement of the Appeal Court, Enugu Division, on December the 20th 2024 is a DECLARATORY JUDGEMENT that CANNOT be stayed.

 

This decision means that Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu cannot temporarily suspend the execution of the judgment while his appeal is being heard at the Supreme Court. Instead, the Supreme Court has granted accelerated hearings and adjourned proceedings to March 10, 2025.

 

The Appeal Court’s earlier ruling had upheld the appointment of Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye as the party’s National Secretary, and Anyanwu’s legal team had sought a stay of execution to prevent Okoye from taking office.

 

Today’s Supreme Court decision has also brought to the fore lies being peddled by Senator Anyanwu and his cohorts that his illegal continued occupation of the office of National Secretary of the PDP was in line with a temporary stay of execution granted him by Appeal Court, Abuja Division.

 

Anyanwu’s removal from office has been a subject of controversy, with some party members supporting his continued leadership.

 

However, with today’s Supreme Court denial of his stay of execution request, RT HON SKE UDEH OKOYE, remains in office while Anyanwu’s appeal is heard and decided upon by the Supreme Court.

 

