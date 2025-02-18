Break gender stereotypes, Sanwo-Olu’s wife tells parents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has tasked parents to break gender stereotypes by encouraging boys to acquire essential home management skills.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu made the advice in her speech on Tuesday at Lagos Model College, Agbowa, Lagos while speaking at the second day of the 2025 edition of the Lagos Boy Child Initiative Residential Workshop.

The initiative which was conceived by the First Lady, was to bridge the existing gap in the attention given to the development of boys.

The First Lady along with the students after motivational talks by various panelists in the College where the boys were lodged for the three-day event, embarked on an educational tour of the Imota Rice Mill.

This year’s theme, ‘Empowering the boy child to be a well-rounded individual for the future,’ speaks directly to the well-being, development, and future of boys.

In her speech, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “It reminds us that boys face numerous challenges—many of which go unspoken. From peer pressure, cultism, and substance abuse to mental health struggles and the absence of positive role models, boys today navigate a world that is increasingly complex. It is, therefore, imperative that we provide them with the right mentorship, guidance, and values to overcome these challenges.

“This underscores the need for parents, community leaders, youth organizations, and all relevant stakeholders to be deliberate in empowering boys with the right skills, mindset, and moral values, ensuring they grow into men of integrity and purpose.”

She suggested certain approaches to developing a boy child such as education and skills development; character and moral values; mental and emotional well-being and leadership and responsibility by standing up for what is right.

She further said, “An interesting addition to this year’s workshop is the cooking competition, which aims to break gender stereotypes by encouraging boys to acquire essential home management skills. Being well-rounded means excelling both academically and in daily life, and we must dispel the notion that certain responsibilities are meant for a particular gender.”

She therefore urged parents to be more intentional in raising their sons, noting “These boys need guidance, love, and discipline. Fathers must actively take up their roles as mentors, while mothers must continue to nurture their sons with wisdom and understanding.”

While speaking as one of the panelists, the Agbowa of Agbowa Land, Oba Mamson Saheed Owolabi stated that traditional institution has a great role to play in the educational development of every child.

The royal father who is a product of LSMC, stressed that in Agbowa community, people have been at the forefronts of assisting teachers to enhance their teaching skills.

He pointed out that parents were given free accommodation, a portion of land for farming as well as providing security to teachers to lessen their burden.

He advised the students to be of good character, saying “Be focused on your academics and be of good behaviour because, in the workplace, your character matters a lot. Even if you have first class without good character, you are empty.”

