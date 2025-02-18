Anambra govt govt warns town criers against misquoting, sabotaging Homeland Security Law

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Government has warned town criers in the state to desist from misquoting and sabotaging the Homeland Security law, 2025.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor on Tùesday said,

“The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to the misrepresentations of the unambiguous provisions of the new Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025 and its express demands on the citizens and residents of the state by town criers and some others.

“This kind of false information and misrepresentation of the new law needs to end because it has the potential to cause crisis and confusion. For the avoidance of doubt, the new law has nothing to do with the dress code.

“In one instance, a town crier told the people that henceforth, those wearing dreadlocks or sagging their trousers would be arrested. In another example, perhaps the most absurd, a town crier told the people that women not wearing pants and bras would now be arrested.

“These misleading statements made by these town criers are neither part of the new law nor are they a directive from the state government.

“The government will now consider such misinformation to be intentional and fabricated to incite the public against the new law and Agunechemba, which it established, and Operation Udo Ga-Achi, which aims to purge the state of criminality and evil native doctors, sorcerers, and idolaters who prepare Oke-Ite and similar potions and charms; those native doctors who prepare Odeshi, which gives the criminals Dutch (foolish) courage with which they commit robberies, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

It said that going forward, Town Criers must consult their communities’ Presidents-General before broadcasting any messages, and the Presidents-General will be held accountable if the broadcasting of the messages misrepresents the new law or the purpose of the Agunechemba and Operation Udo Ga-Achi.

“When in doubt, the President-General should consult the government, especially the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor (SPAD) on Community Security.

“The Presidents-General and Town Criers of the Anambra Communities should treat this public notice with the seriousness it merits to prevent the confusion that is currently being caused by false information propagated by some town criers”, the statement added.

