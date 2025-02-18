Alex Chioma Oti @ 60: A Synopsis

The fact that Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti turned sixthy (60) years old today is not the issue because Ndi Abia never believed any good thing would ever come from within to deliver them from twenty-four (1999-2023) consistent years of misrule and state capture by the inglorious PDP administrations which turned Abia state to a failed state and a laughing stock in Nigeria.

Dr. Alex CHIOMA Oti is a First class graduate of Economics from the University of Porthacourt with added degrees from Unilag and USA.

He was the Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank PLC and took the bank to enviable heights in Nigeria’s financial and banking sector of the economy at the dawn of the new millennium and 21st-century profitable banking compliance.

Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti struggled to govern Abia state through four political parties like APGA in 2011, PDP in 2015, APC in 2019 and Labour Party in 2023 before his light shone out of obscurity to limelight with the biblical connotation that: “Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit saith the LORD of hosts.”

Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti’s ambition to govern Abia state met with several brick walls from political party conspiracies, friends blackmails, institutional or INEC sabotage until the time appointed by God to visit him with breakthrough.

Symbolically, it can be said of Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti that: “So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy.”

Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti became the Governor of Abia state on the 29th of May, 2023, strictly by the mercy of God and not by the votes of the electorate in Abia state.

After the elections were held and collation began, the same evil forces that have determined who gets what, when and how rose up to play their devilish card to scuttle Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti’s impending victory by seeking to shortchange, manipulate,and rewrite the election results from their usual rigging election point in Abia state which is Obingwa LGA votes that usually comes with over bloated figures but God raised a standard against the enemies of Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti by the righteous intervention of a child of God acting in the capacity of Special Collation Officer of Presidential Election (SCOPE) in Abia state in the person of Prof Nnenna Oti whose dictum was: “If I perish, I perish, but I must stand for the truth in Abia state gubernatorial election results declaration.”

The spiritual angle of Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti’s gubernatorial enthronement is the depth of quality service that he has rendered in Abia state in just barely two years in office.

The condition of Abia state before Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti was sworn in as Governor is aptly described as: *”There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, as an error which proceedeth from the ruler: Folly is set in great dignity, and the rich sit in low places. I have seen servants upon horses, and princes walking as servants upon the earth.”

This is called an error in the holy Book.

Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti has revised the above ugly situation to a better one spoken of as: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

Every single Local Government in Abia state, and all the one hundred and eighty four wards(184) and about five hundred communities in Abia state are feeling the presence of good government and efficient service delivery from Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti either in road project, agric, healing, public schools renovations and community development projects.

The jinx in Aba metropolis has been broken, the indebtedness of Abia state has been reduced, the budget figures of Abia state has quadrupled, the stealing of government funds have been blocked, the value for money has been restored, the dearth of infrastructures have been revived, peace and security have been assured, a level playing environment to prosperity has been restored, government spending and contract awards have been made transparent, salaries, pensions and gratuities are being paid, youths are being offered employment and thousands are being pulled out of poverty by a dint of hard work and sensational performance of Dr Alex CHIOMA Oti within barely two years in office.

Governor Alex CHIOMA Oti is Abia state king David equivalent that cut off the head of Goliath (PDP) and turned the captivity of Ndi Abia to Prosperity and Progress.

As Governor Alex CHIOMA Oti celebrates his 60th birthday today, he should remember that Abia state is in the hand of CHIOMA because God’s Own State was delivered by the hand of CHIOMA okike.

This is wishing the young Governor Alex CHIOMA Oti happy 60th birthday and more grace to triumph.

Governor Alex CHIOMA Oti is a promise fulfilled.

Ñkwa Chi kwere Ñdi Abia state.

Happy birthday Mr Governor.

God bless and keep you more.

So proud of you.

Keep up the good work.

We will celebrate you more next year as you up the ante.

Congratulations, Your Excellency, Sir.

Steve Nwabuko.

Lagos, Nigeria.

