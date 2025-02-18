Agusto & Co. convenes 2025 economic roundtable examining Africa’s economic trajectory

…offers key insights about tax reforms and Nigeria’s economic outlook

Agusto & Co., a leading Pan-African credit rating and research agency, recently hosted its highly anticipated 2025 Economic Roundtable. The event convened industry leaders, policymakers, and economic experts to discuss critical issues shaping the African economy, with a particular focus on Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

Held in honour of the late Mr. Olabode Agusto, the roundtable provided an in-depth analysis of trends, policy developments, and investment opportunities shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape. Thought-provoking discussions explored banking, finance, manufacturing, energy, and regulatory reforms critical to business and investment growth in 2025.

Speaking at the event, Yinka Adelekan, Managing Director, Agusto & Co., emphasised the importance of fostering a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s economic realities and leveraging credible insights to drive sustainable growth.

“As Nigeria navigates an evolving economic climate, it is crucial for businesses and policymakers to engage in meaningful dialogue,” Adelekan said. “This economic roundtable provides an essential platform to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, shaping our collective economic future.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the founder, Mr. Olabode Agusto, Adelekan further stated:

“Mr. Agusto’s contributions to the financial and macroeconomic space were unparalleled. His wisdom, vision, and leadership left an indelible mark on the industry. In this era of macroeconomic reforms, his voice would have been invaluable to the discourse. Through this discussion on Nigeria’s current tax reforms and their impact on households, businesses, and the country, we honor his legacy and the profound impact he made.”

Also expressing his optimism about the potential of Nigeria’s recent economic reforms, Fola Adeola, Chairman of the event, stated “The unification of exchange rates and the removal of subsidies are bold and necessary steps towards a stronger economy. Now, the focus must be on effectively implementing these policies to ensure they deliver significant benefits for all Nigerians.”

The event featured a dynamic panel session where industry experts and policymakers engaged in insightful discussions on Nigeria’s economic outlook, regulatory landscape, and investment climate. The panelists include Mrs. Yinka Adelekan, Managing Director of Agusto & Co. Limited; Dr. Doyin Salami, Senior Lecturer at Lagos Business School and Former Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council; Mr. Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cowry Asset Management; Mr. George Onafowokan, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Coleman Technical Industries Limited; and Mr. Chinua Azubike, Managing Director of Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited. The panel session was moderated by Wonu Kunle-Bello, the head of Funds & Investment Manager Ratings at Agusto & Co.

Additionally, Agusto Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Agusto & Co), led by Jimi Ogbobine presented the Nigeria Macroeconomic brief 2025-2027, offering an in-depth analysis of key uncertainties, external sector trends, fiscal policies, and inflation projections shaping the nation’s economic trajectory. The fireside chat on Nigeria’s tax reforms, led by Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, also examined the impacts of ongoing tax policy changes on businesses and households, highlighting the critical role of fiscal reforms in fostering economic growth and competitiveness.

The event also provided networking opportunities, fostering collaborations among key stakeholders shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Agusto & Co. remains committed to providing valuable research and insights to support businesses and investors navigating the dynamic Nigerian market.

Agusto & Co. is a Pan-African Credit Rating Agency and a leading provider of industry research and knowledge in Nigeria & Sub-Saharan Africa. As the first credit rating agency in Nigeria, Agusto & Co has assigned over 3,000 ratings to banks, corporates, finance & leasing companies, funds & investment managers, insurance companies, microfinance banks, mortgage institutions, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, securities & investment firms, supranational bonds, and sovereigns.

Agusto & Co has a thorough understanding of both the African macroeconomic and business environments with credit rating agency licenses to also operate in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana. Annually, Agusto & Co publishes unbiased reports on several key industries of the Nigerian economy.