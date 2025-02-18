Abia Govt embarks on Urban Renewal Initiatives to beautify, decongest Umuahia as a state capital

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government is embarking on a number of urban renewal and beautification initiatives to make Umuahia a real capital of Abia State.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who made this known to Journalists in Government House during this week’s EXCO briefing, said In continuation of the infrastructural development agenda of the state,the State Government is poised to embark on a number of urban renewal and beautification initiatives that are geared towards making Umuahia, the State Capital a smart City .

” One of These initiatives is the construction and expansion of 1.385 kilometer Bank road and expansion is from weight of about 5.5 meters to 8 meters and that turns it into a two lane road on either side of the median and this comes with some drainage improvement works, by the time that project is done with ,it would be a new look towards the government House from either side of Okpara Avenue or from FMC.

According to him ” Part of this initiative includes the construction of bus shelters within Umuahia. Currently civil works is on going at about 10 proposed shelters .

“Then the third one is the relief market at Afara. The State Government is on the course of relocating the Isigate market to Afara. The idea is to decongest the part of State capital.At the Afara market site, the following issues have been taken care of, allocation of suitable land for the market,it has been identified and completed, acquisition of a land for the market has been completed and compensation duely paid to the land owners and the building of a perimeter fencing down the market is ongoing.

“The relocation is geared towards decongesting Isigate and making way for new bus terminal and other transport and beautification projects around the part of the State and Government is intentional about implementing those initiatives”

He pointed out that all those trading on Isí Gate axis would soon be relocated to Afara market

He further explained that the Government has not put any deadline for the relocation, adding that,” Once the market is completed everybody will be moved to the market at Afara.

“The market is going to have a good environment, fire service facilities security as well as fenced round”

Continuing, he disclosed that Abia State Government intends to address the issue of housing in the State by embarking on 4 Housing projects in the State, three projects in Umuahia and One in Ukwa, saying there is another housing project between Umuahia and Ntigha termed’ Renew Umuahia’

He explained that Abia Státe Government would synergize with private partners in the development of the Housing projects in the state.

In another development, Abia State Government has warned producers of fake drugs in the State to desist from doing so said the State Government is going to Crackdown on those producers as part of effort to secure Abians and Abia residents.

