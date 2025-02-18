Abia Govt determined to implement Smart City Project in Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has disclosed its determination to implement the Smart City Project in the State, said plans are on the way to remove all the projections in front of buildings in the State capital, Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

This was disclosed to Journalists in Umuahia by the Abia Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.

He said the State Government has standardized the projection across the State, added that going forward, Landlords will be allowed to project their buildings to the specification of about 1.5 meters.

He also revealed that the idea was to standardize such across the length and breadth of the State, particularly in Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

” The State government is very intentional and determined to implement the Smart City Project.

“Government has standardized the projections across the State.

” Of course, you know that when the project gets on the way, it would make the State wear a new look entirely,” he said.

