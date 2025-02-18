33 C
Lagos
February 18, 2025
Trending now

Anambra govt govt warns town criers against misquoting, sabotaging Homeland Security Law

Abia Govt determined to implement Smart City Project in Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia

COAS says training schools remain bedrock of army operational successes

Break gender stereotypes, Sanwo-Olu’s wife tells parents

Lawmakers debunk claims of Remi Tinubu being behind crisis rocking Lagos Assembly

Breaking! PDP National Secretary: Supreme Court denies Anyanwu stay of Execution

NGF mourns deaths of statesmen Pa Adebanjo, Edwin Clark

NASU commends UNIZIK management for expelling student who assaulted lecturer

When Akpabio reported progress

Ministry, NCCC collaborate to enhance climate resilience in housing

Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

Abia Govt determined to implement Smart City Project in Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia

by Peter Anayo084

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

 

The Abia State Government has disclosed its determination to implement the Smart City Project in the State, said plans are on the way to remove all the projections in front of buildings in the State capital, Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

 

This was disclosed to Journalists in Umuahia by the Abia Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.

 

He said the State Government has standardized the projection across the State, added that going forward, Landlords will be allowed to project their buildings to the specification of about 1.5 meters.

 

He also revealed that the idea was to standardize such across the length and breadth of the State, particularly in Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

 

” The State government is very intentional and determined to implement the Smart City Project.

 

“Government has standardized the projections across the State.

 

” Of course, you know that when the project gets on the way, it would make the State wear a new look entirely,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ibadan Funfair stampede: Tinubu demands ‘thorough investigation’ as police confirm death of 35 children

Editor

Telcos should explore digital innovations to raise more funds— Tech expert

Peter Anayo

First AI University unveiled in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO