5 female students win science scholarship in Delta

…govt pledges support for STEM education

Five female students have emerged winners of the Nnoli Akpedeye Girls in STEM Scholarship (NAGISS) in Warri, Delta State.

The scholarship awardees were: Akpojivi Favour, (Okpaka Secondary School), Akpede Favour, (Ebrumede Secondary School), Uwakwe Ogechi, (Alegbo Secondary School), Seleoba Jennifer, (Ugbolokposo Secondary School) and Ogane Joy, (Unity School, Agbarho).

The winners were announced during the NAGISS Science Workshop and Competition organised by the Compos Mentis Foundation in partnership with the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers, Delta State Chapter; with the theme: STEAM Power – Unleashing the Genius of Future Innovators.

Nine secondary schools in Warri and environs participated in the NAGISS science competition and workshop.

In her keynote address at the event, Mrs Rose Ezewu, the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education said that the state government was deeply committed to the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at all levels.

She expressed gratitude to Compos Mentis Foundation for the initiative and called on corporate organisations and stakeholders to invest more in STEM education, particularly for girls.

According to her, NAGISS is not only an investment in education but also a catalyst for the transformation of the society.

“We will continue to partner with organisations like Compos Mentis Foundation to ensure young girls have access to the tools. resources and mentorship needed to excel in STEM.

“I commend the Compos Mentis Foundation for their dedication to this cause.

“Education is the foundation upon which nations are built, this is why initiatives like NAGISS are invaluable, not only providing scholarships but also guidance, motivation, and real-life role models for young girls.

“I am particularly pleased to learn that two of the first beneficiaries of NAGISS have already gained admission to study engineering at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE),” Ezewu said.

The commissioner charged the female students to see the programme as an opportunity to believe in themselves and go for their dreams without fear or doubt.

“You are capable and brilliant. You are the future, so let this competition be a stepping stone to greater achievements,” she told them.

Ezewu, however, urged parents and teachers to continue to support and nurture the confidence of the girls to enable them break stereotypes.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Engr Nnoli Akpedeye, the initiator of the programme said that the project commenced in 2023.

Akpedeye said that the initiative was a way of encouraging sciences among girls adding that the Foundation had extended university scholarships to the two beneficiaries from the maiden edition who gained admission to study engineering courses at FUPRE.

According to her, engineering is an excellent and rewarding career for females.

“This is the second edition of the programme. It is an honour for me to serve. However, I would not be the person I am today without the support of so many people.

“So, select the people you engaged and relate with carefully. Ensure that they are people who will support and encourage you to be the best you can be and help you achieve your potential in life,” she advised.

The Lead Presenter, Engr Dr Elizabeth Eterigho said that STEAM is not just about creating jobs but fixing problems.

Eterigho charged the girls to be curious, bold and determined, noting that they would definitely face challenges but should persevere.

“Do not be afraid, we need more women in science and technology, we need thinkers, dreamers and problem solvers. Your potentials are limitless and the world is waiting for your ideas, solutions and leadership, be determined,” she urged the girls.

