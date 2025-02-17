Sanwo-Olu’s wife spearheads training of Lagos male students, as Hamzat, CJ task them on career opportunities

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has spearheaded the training of about 200 male students across the State with a view to inculcate leadership qualities and prepare them for the future.

As part of the training, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who received the students in his office alongside the First Lady, asked the boys to take up the opportunity in order to realize their future ambitions.

Similarly, the First Lady also went along with the boys to the State High Court, Ikeja, where they were tutored by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

The three-day training is the brainchild of Mrs. Sanwo-Olu tagged, ‘2025 Lagos Boy Child Initiative (Residential workshop).’

The initiative which is championed by the Lagos First Lady office is designed to groom boys for purposeful living while building a network of future leaders and advocates.

This year’s theme, “Empowering the Boy Child to be a Well-Rounded Individual for the Future,” is to underscore commitment to raising visionary leaders, responsible future fathers, and husbands.

The tour for the students began at the First Lady’s office where they proceeded to the office of the Deputy Governor and went ahead to the office of State Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Kazeem Alogba, before embarking on a journey to Agbowa for the main camping experience.

At the camp, various panel sessions will be held, featuring educationists, religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth representatives, and other influential personalities.

These sessions will cover critical topics such as: Self-Esteem and Confidence Building; Personal Hygiene and Etiquette; Mental Health Challenges in Boys and the Importance of Counseling and The Role of Boys in Combating Drug Abuse.

Additionally, on Tuesday 18 February, the participants will embark on an educational tour of the Imota Rice Mill to understand its operations while on Wednesday 19 February, they will visit the Sonnex Recycling Plant, Imota, to learn about environmental sustainability and recycling.

In his address, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Hamzat said, “It’s an opportunity that you are here, it’s important that you grab it, some will grab while others won’t, you must grab it.”

He added, “All the social media, there are a lot of credible things and other vices but you should take the positive things. You must pray and listen to your parents because there is going to be a future and you must grab that future, that is the opportunity you are getting today.

“There are challenges in life, that is how God created the world but you must pray and listen to your parents.

“You must say no to drugs, some people would say I just want to get money without education. But it is important that you get educated, it allows you to expand your scope in life, if you are educated, the way you would handle things would be different.”

The Deputy Governor gave example: “there are people that have assets but they cannot collaterize it because they are not educated.”

In her speech, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “I am pleased to inform you that this initiative has, over the years, addressed many of the silent challenges boys face. We have taken deliberate steps to provide lasting solutions through various workshops designed for the boys, their parents, and other stakeholders.

The objectives of the Lagos Boy Child Initiative are as follows:

“To raise awareness of the rights and welfare of the boy child.

“To promote educational opportunities for male children, especially those from indigent backgrounds.

“To facilitate the rehabilitation of vulnerable boys through structured referral systems.

“To nurture a new generation of well-rounded young men who will contribute positively to society.”

She pointed out, “It is also important to mention here that during the residential workshop, our boys are going to be groomed to pursue culinary skills as a life skill in readiness for the future especially as Lagos is also heading to food tourism.

“Also as a Matron of the Olive Baden Powell Society myself, it is my pleasure to inform you that the boys will undergo the tenderfoot training of the Scouts Association of Nigeria during the workshop.

“This is to enable them to learn citizenship education, and other life skills which will further prepare them for living a selfless life anchored on volunteerism, delayed gratification, and service to God and Country.”

She therefore advised the boys to make the most of the opportunity. “Absorb all you can from this workshop, and be determined to become the best versions of yourselves. Rest assured that the government is committed to creating an enabling environment for your success and a brighter future,” the First Lady stated.

Justice Alogba also advised the students to take up the opportunity, saying “The society belongs to the rich, the poor and those who are humble. I also have a humble background.

He added, “Where you come from does not matter but what you are able to achieve. It is a golden opportunity for you, so disabuse your minds that it is only the children of the rich that can make it in life.”