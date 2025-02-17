32.7 C
February 17, 2025
Rising star “Kam Debbie” excited to explore Lagos, talks new movie role, industry experience

by Peter Anayo0119

Kam debbie Okolie’s shared her excitement about visiting Lagos for the first time, discussing her latest movie project and her journey in the entertainment industry.

Kamdebbie, who has been acting for four years, expressed her enthusiasm about exploring Lagos and working on her new movie role, which she described as a “sassy girl” and “weak girl” character.

 

The young actress credited her mother as her biggest supporter and driving force, saying, “My mom has always been there for me. She’s my biggest supporter. She’s my top fan.”

When asked about working with prominent artists in the industry with the likes of Zack Orji, She said, “I feel so happy because this is my first time meeting them, and I want to know more about them. I want to work with them. I want to see how they act.”

 

Kamdebbie also spoke about balancing her education and acting career, saying, “It’s not a challenge for me, just something that it’s, it’s, it’s like, it’s, it’s cleaved together.”

Kam who is also a Gospel artist with her album though emphasizes more on her acting career. As for her future plans, the young lady said, “I’m acting. I’m playing my music together. We’re all moving together.”

 

With her passion and dedication to her craft, she is certainly one to watch in the entertainment industry.

 

 

