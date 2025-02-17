Reps C’ttee on Renewable Energy postpone Energy Summit to May

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has announced the postponement of the inaugural National Legislative Summit and Expo on Renewable Energy to May 5 – 6 2025.

The 2-day event, earlier planned to take-off from February 24-27 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, aims to drive sustainable growth in Nigeria’s renewable energy market and development.

The event, which is tagged ‘Renew Nigeria: Unlocking Opportunities’ will be hosted by the Committee in conjunction with the office of the Speaker, House of Representatives.

Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, that the event was rescheduled following consultations between the Committee on Renewable Energy and the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The decision is to allow the House to expand the summit’s scope and better accommodate the numerous stakeholders who have expressed interest in participating,” Hon. Ogene said, adding that the concerns of some critical stakeholders regarding the initial February date have been taken into account and the Committee regrets any inconveniences caused by the change of date to intending participants.

The event will feature high-level stakeholder engagements, industry assessments, and the identification of priority actions from the renewable energy provisions contained in the Electricity Act 2023.

Hon. Ogene emphasized, “Renewable energy is the future, and the government is taking concrete steps to invest in and promote sustainable energy. This strategic approach aims to encourage Nigerians to adopt renewable energy solutions, thereby addressing the country’s electricity supply challenges and strengthening national energy security.

“The development of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector is a top priority for the 10th House of Representatives, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen, PhD. In a historic first, the Speaker established the Committee on Renewable Energy to spearhead policies, track progress, and promote development that attracts investment and sustains renewable energy technology in Nigeria. The upcoming summit is a key strategy in this effort, aiming to drive growth and innovation in the sector.”

He said, “The House has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainability by recently adopting a resolution that makes it mandatory for government ministries, agencies, departments and institutions to transition to renewable energy sources for their power needs,”.