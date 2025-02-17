Rector congratulates Olorede as FEDPOFFA new Head of Communication Department

The Federal Polytechnic Offa (FEDPOFFA) has appointed Dr. Jimoh Olatunji Olorede as the new Head of the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies.

Dr. Olorede’s appointment was made in recognition of his exceptional leadership qualities, academic excellence, and dedication to the institution.

According to a statement from the Institution, “The Rector on behalf of the Governing Council, Management and the entire Polytechnic, congratulates Doctor Olorede, and wishes him a successful tenure of office as he embarks upon his new responsibilities.”

The substantive Head, who had served and headed the Department in an acting capacity from January 2024 to January 2025, expressed his gratitude to the Rector and commended his commitment to administrative compliance and adherence to the unbundling policy directive of the NBTE.

“I stood in awe of the Rector, and inspired by his goodwill demonstrated by his ‘surprise visit’ to my Department shortly after my election as new and substantive Head,” Dr. Olorede said.

“I commend the leadership of the Rector for his administrative compliance and adherence to the unbundling policy directive of the NBTE, which birthed the new Department into which I’m elected and appointed,” Dr. Olorede added.

Dr. Olorede pledged to foster a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration among students, faculty, and staff in his new role.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The FEDPOFFA community congratulates Dr. Jimoh Olatunji Olorede on his well-deserved appointment.