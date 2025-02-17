Dan Okehi of Brickred Consult emerges winner of 2024 Champion Newspapers’ Insurance Personality of the year award

Management of Champion Newspapers recently visited Dr. Dan Okehi, Executive Chairman of Brickred Consult Limited to present him with letter as winner of 2024 Champion Newspapers’ Insurance Personality of the Year Award at his Insurance House office in Lagos. Dr Dan Okehi (left) receiving the letter of award from GMD/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Photo: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

…Says Nigeria’s insurance industry ‘ll continue to be responsive

KELVIN EGERUE

The stakes appear to have been raised higher in this year’s Champion Newspapers’ annual awards with the emergence of one of the nation’s topmost insurance professionals Dr Dan Okehi as the winner of the 2024 Insurance Personality of the Year award.

Dr Okehi emerged from a group of top-notch insurance practitioners who were shortlisted for the alluring recognition.

Dr Okehi, who is an insurance practitioner of over 40 years is currently the Executive Chairman of Brickred Consult Limited, a change agent consulting firm specializing in insurance leadership training, finance, risk management and oil and gas underwriting. Dr.Okehi is primarily the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Brickred Insurance Brokers, an insurance outfit of international repute.

Breaking the news of his choice as winner of 2024 Champion Newspapers’ Insurance Personality of the Year award during a visit to his Insurance House office at 34/36 Association Avenue Ilupeju Lagos, Group Managing Director and Editor-in -Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa explained that Dr Okehi’s pick was the easiest among the categories of the award considering the unanimous voice vote among the newspapers’ Board of Editors, a decision which was corroborated by independent assessors.

Dr Nwadiuto recalled the growth trajectory of Dr Okehi from his elementary days in insurance at Crusader Insurance Plc to Chief J.O Irukwu’s African Development Insurance Company (ADIC) on to his promotion of Central Insurance Company (CICO) where he pioneered the culture of 24-hour claims payment leading up to his sagacity at Guardian Trust Insurance (GTI) where he broke the glass ceiling on oil and gas insurance underwriting.

“On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by that of our independent assessors, confirm that Dr Dan Okehi who is a long standing practitioner in the nation’s insurance industry has contributed heavily in helping to actualize the ideals of a functional insurance system part of which is to act as catalyst to the growth and development of national and global economies.

“You are known to have developed the penchant of ensuring that every insurance institution which you preside over becomes a leader, technology-driven, global financial institution that provides distinctive range of financial services thus becoming a company of first choice among teeming customers given their array of cutting edge products especially in the areas of special risk insurance which comprise oil and gas as well as aviation.

“We note with delight your uncommon zeal and commitment to growing Nigeria’s economy by supporting major businesses that constitute the engine of real development thus boosting both productivity and employment generation. This is more evident in your promotion of Brickred Consult Limited, a high profile intermediation outfit which main purpose is to close the knowledge gap in insurance practice with greater emphasis on oil and gas”, she told Dr Okehi while presenting the award letter to him.

Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto reminded Dr Okehi that the award on him should be seen as a call to duty in view of the expectations of Nigerians from the insurance sector as the catalyst for economic growth adding that insurance is pivotal to economic growth and stability.

Confirming his willingness to step forward on April 26, 2025 to receive the award at the 2024 Champion Newspapers annual awards, Dr Okehi confessed that he deeply appreciates the contributions of Champion Newspaper in promoting insurance business in Nigeria.

Describing the newspaper as the forerunner of insurance journalism in the country, he said that insurance industry in Nigeria is indebted to Champion Newspaper.

He was optimistic that insurance industry in Nigeria will continue to be more responsive to it’s responsibilities even as he advised customers of the industry to always abide by the terms of their insurance contracts saying that such commitment is the sure way to encourage companies to pay claims when and as due.

He canvassed a revisit to the recapitalisation of insurance companies arguing that it will take better capitalized insurance companies for indigenous insurance firms to play deep in such specialized risk areas as oil and gas as well as aviation insurance.

Dr Okehi is a distinguished figure in the Nigerian insurance and financial industries, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance and a Master’s degree in Management, both from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

A seasoned leader and life-long learner, Dr. Okehi is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School’s Chief Executive Program (CEP 5) and a Fellow of several prestigious institutions, including the Chartered Insurance Institute (London and Nigeria), the Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria, and the Enterprise Risk Management Association of Nigeria.

Usually described as scholar-practitioner, Dr. Okehi earned his PhD in Management from Walden University, Minneapolis, MN, USA, where his groundbreaking research focused on “Modeling Risk Management in Banks: Examining Why Banks Fail.” He is the author of multiple influential works, including Modeling Risk Management in Banks; Examining Why Banks Fail, and is the creator of the Brickred Banking Risk Software (BBRS), an innovative tool revolutionizing risk management in banking operations.

Dr. Okehi is a prolific writer whose contributions to the field have earned him notable accolades. He won first prize in the inaugural essay competition of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, and authored the leading insurance marketing literature, Insurance Marketing, and Strategies. His work has established him as a thought leader in the industry.

Additionally, he is a Council Member of the Enugu State University of Technology Business School, where he lectures on Risk Management, sharing his wealth of knowledge with aspiring professionals.

Dr. Okehi’s career has been marked by leadership in transformative projects and consulting roles that have reengineered banking and insurance processes in Nigeria.

As a former Consultant to the National Insurance Commission on Energy Insurance and a former Chairman of Rehoboth Microfinance Bank Limited, he has driven impactful change in financial systems.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Okehi is a dedicated leadership coach and advocate for transformational and compelling leadership in organizations. His insights and initiatives have inspired professionals across industries.

A Deacon with The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), headquartered in Lagos, Dr. Okehi balances his professional endeavors with his faith and family. He is happily married to Audrey, and their union is blessed with five children.