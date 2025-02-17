Champion Newspaper GMD, MURIC, ex-NUJ chairman pay glowing tribute to late Deputy Editor Bisiriyu Olaoye

IBRAHIM QUADRI

February 12, 2025 was a gloomy day in the circle of Champion Newspapers. The sudden death of its Deputy Editor, Mr Bisiriyu Olaoye came as a shockwave that kept both management and staff wondering how a gentleman par excellence succumbed to his ultimate end, here on earth.

Olaoye whose birthday was February 9, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at the age of 64 years. Alas! His 64th birthday was marked while in a state of coma in the hospital.

A native of Ede, he attended Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, Osun State and went on to polish his academic career to become a shining star in journalism.

In a message by the Champion Newspapers’ Editor, Mr Ugo Amadi, announcing Bisiriyu’s death, he expressed a deep sense of loss and sadness over his passing. In his words, “He succumbed to the ultimate call of our Almighty to return to his Maker on February 12th, 2025 after a brief illness.

“We pray to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. Baba Olaoye, we miss you sir!”

In her tribute, the Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, painted a personality that symbolized an asset for the management.

Dr Iheakanwa’s tribute goes thus: “Life is like a candle in the wind; suddenly it’s gone. And that was the case for Mr Bisiriyu Olaoye, one of the utility staff of Champion Newspapers. Bisiriyu was one such staff who would not stay away from work or refuse any assignment.

“And this explained the worries expressed by his colleagues when he was found to be late in coming to work on Sunday, February 9, 2025, thus prompting frantic efforts at locating him.

“From what could have ordinarily been taken as an everyday health issue, Bisiriyu struggled to be treated in a hospital facility but eventually lost the battle of his life on the morning of Wednesday, February 12. And that was how we lost a pivotal part of us.

“Mr Bisiriyu Olaoye; our Deputy Editor Daily Champion was indeed a good man, a very good, kind and dedicated staff in all measures. Bisiriyu was a team player.”

She expressed deep sadness over Bisiriyu’s death, noting “we had very high expectations toward his recovery.

“He always had positive opinions during challenging times. He usually made very meaningful contributions at many of our strategy sessions. He was indeed a very highly seasoned journalist who was a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

“His kind is rare to find. I am finding it difficult to refer to Bisiriyu in the past but that is the fact of life; that is the reality on the ground. Bisiriyu’s death is indeed a major blow to our close knit Champion Newspaper family.

“We however take solace in knowing that he served his God and humanity to the best of his capacity in accordance with the prescriptions of his Islamic faith.

“We can only at this time pray God to grant his soul eternal rest the much that we will continue to wish the family that he left behind well. Rest well Bisiruyi. You will remain in our hearts and thoughts. Rest well great man!” She submitted.

On its part, The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) condoled Champion newspaper, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), as well as his family members.

MURIC, in a condolence message issued on Friday, by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, described the death of Bisiriyu as a huge loss. “We grieve over the loss of a companion.”

Prof Akintola described him as a friend and companion who was a loving family man, warm, candid and hardworking.

He added Bisiriyu had a human face to everything he touched. “We share the pain of this loss with the management and staff of the Champion.

“We urge them to continue to work ‘For a Better Society’ as usual in order to give Bisiriyu a befitting legacy. By the same token, we commiserate with the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and both the nuclear and extended family of the deceased.”

In his glowing tribute, a former chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Dr Qasim Akinreti described Bisiriyu Olaoye’s death as came like a thunderbolt,

Qazim who is the Deputy Director, Digital Media Voice of Nigeria, said Bisiriyu was a thorough bred journalist, noting he committed all his life to this noble profession despite challenges on his way.

“From Punch to the News and Champion Newspapers, Bisiriyu kept faith with Journalism with passion and extraordinary skills. He was very quiet, easy going and determined . Once he believes in a course, he does not look back.

“I got closer to him, during his years serving The Champion Newspapers. With all the challenges facing the newspaper, he remained committed to delivering his part of the bargain.

“I was extremely worried, despite his editing skills , he remained in the Champion Conclave. I was shocked about his response ” My brother , I will remain with this brand to the end.” And that really happened.

“Bisiriyu will commute from Bells University area of Ota in Ogun State to Lagos. That was the commitment to the job and the Champion newspapers. On his sick bed at the Ota General Hospital three years ago, he was still concerned about the challenges in the media industry especially, the prints.

“His only request from me annually is an “Islamic calendar” from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria. This year, I added this up with my latest book on “Footprints in Broadcasting” , in honour of Aremo Taiwo Allimi former Director-General Voice of Nigeria.

“And that was the story of a committed Journalist Bisiriyu Olaoye.

“I will greatly miss my brother, colleague and a believer in Destiny.

“So long Bisiriyu Olaoye. I pray to Allah SWT to grant him Aljanah Firdaus,” Dr Qasim prayed.

Bisiriyu was buried same day he gave up the ghost at his hometown, Ede, Osun State according to Islamic rites. May His soul remained blessed.