BREAKING: Osun LG crisis: Sacked Irewolede chairman killed

One of the sacked Local Government chairmen in Osun State Mr. Remi Abass, has been reportedly shot dead.

Daily Champion learnt that Abass, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who represented Irewole Local Government, was shot dead by some hoodlums who invaded the local government secretariat in Ikire today.

Abass was part of the local government chairmen reportedly reinstated by the Appeal Court verdict.

Daily Champion had on Sunday reported that Adeleke accused Oyetola of conspiring with security chiefs in the state to effect a non-existing judgement by forcefully taking over the local government by reinstating sacked local government chairmen.

Abass’s death followed crisis that erupted across local governments in the state as the sacked chairmen stormed office on Monday.

Details later….