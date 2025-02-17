Breaking: DSS storms Lagos Assembly, shuts Meranda’s office

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS on Monday stormed the Assembly premises.

Our correspondent observed that there was heavy security presence at all the entrances leading to the House.

It was learnt that the DSS operatives locked the Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda’s office.

But as at the time of filing this report, lawmakers are currently sitting for today’s plenary.

Details later…