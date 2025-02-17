At AU Summit, Tinubu mulls establishment of Maritime Task Force for Gulf of Guinea

.Navy to provide sea lift services

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to prioritise the establishment of a combined maritime task force to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea.

At the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, President Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the task force’s headquarters in Lagos.

President Tinubu conveyed Nigeria’s position as the AU considered the report on the AUPSC, focusing on peace and security in Africa, and the biennial report on the implementation of the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa (2023-2024).

The statement was delivered on behalf of President Tinubu by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

“The time has come for the African Union Peace and Security Council to prioritise the creation of a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

“I wish to announce that Nigeria would like to host the headquarters of the task force in Lagos,” he said.

Nigeria’s recommendation of a maritime task force comes on the same day that it signed an agreement with the AU to provide Strategic Sea Lift Services for AU peace support operations, natural disaster support, humanitarian actions, and personnel movement.

Nigeria’s defence minister, Badaru Abubakar, signed the agreement. Under the agreement, the Nigerian Navy will provide a vessel for the operations on a cost-recovery basis.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Muhammed Muhammed, witnessed the agreement signing.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, signed for the AU.

President Tinubu expressed satisfaction that the AUPSC had already adopted the outcomes of a high–level meeting, including the decision to upgrade the Nigerian National Counter-Terrorism Centre to a Regional Counter–Terrorism Centre.

He also appreciated the Peace and Security Council’s decision to renew the mandate of the Multinational Joint Taskforce, addressing the twin challenges of terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Region.

On Libya, the Nigerian leader expressed concern that the instability in the North African country has continued to worsen security challenges in the Sahel and called on the Assembly to back initiatives to restore law and order.

“The Sahel cannot enjoy peace as long as Libya does not,” he warned.

President Tinubu highlighted the severe insecurity affecting countries grappling with democratic transition, including Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Gabon.

“It would not be out of place to explore the possibility of extending the inherent benefits of UN Security Council Resolution 2719 to support AU Peace Support Operations,” he said.

In doing so, he added that the AU must try to prevent the increasing incursion of extra-continental forces, including private military companies, into African security matters.

President Tinubu welcomed the progress in operationalising the African Standby Force, reiterating Nigeria’s support.

He appealed to all AU member countries and delegations to show the necessary flexibility and allow the draft MoU on the operationalisation of the standby force to be adopted.

.

African credit rating agency:

President Tinubu also strongly supported an African-led credit rating agency (ACRA), noting that it would provide fairer, more transparent credit assessments for African economies.

“An independent African-led rating agency will help provide fairer assessments of African economies and reduce the bias often observed in existing global rating agencies,” the President said.

President Tinubu commended the African Union (AU), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Finance for their visionary leadership in advancing an African framework for financing development among member states.

He noted that the Africa Financing Stability Mechanism (AFSM) is crucial as the continent continues to face significant challenges, including rising borrowing costs, debt overhang, low domestic resource mobilisation, and limited access to long-term affordable financing.

“The establishment of the AFSM underscores the collective commitment of member states in addressing financial vulnerabilities and fostering economic resilience across the continent.

“This mechanism is envisioned to support member states in achieving their national development objectives, and it will also help create economic opportunities for citizens,” he said.

The Nigerian leader acknowledged the significant progress made at the 5th Extraordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Finance, held in November 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, which reached key decisions.

“The adoption of the AFSM by member states is expected to enhance financial stability, strengthen resilience against external shocks, and provide a more coordinated approach to managing financial risks across the continent,” he said.