Army arrest 12 oil thieves, confiscate over 95,000 litres of stolen products

. As GOC6 Div storms illegal bunkering sites

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops from 6 Division have arrested of 12 suspected oil thieves, destroying 25 illegal refining sites and confiscating over 95,000 litres of stolen crude recovered in the Niger Delta region.

This is just as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah paid an operational visit to the Imo River stretch and other illegal oil bunkering sites in Rivers and Abia States, to have an on the spot assessment of the illegalities going on in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, illegal refining sites visited by the GOC include illegal bunkering havens around Afam, Obeama and Umuori Creek all in Oyigbo LGAs of Rivers as well as Asa waterways in Abia State.

These places were known for their notoriety in illegal bunkering activities. During the visit, the GOC ordered all life-supporting structures and several illegal refining sites be taken out in those identified sites.

The 6 Division GOC enjoined the troops to comb the entire stretch, with the adjoining forests and ensure they destroy all illegal refining sites.

Danjuma explained that the suspected oil thieves were arrested in several operations conducted in conjunction with other security agencies across the Niger Delta Region from 10 – 16 February 2025.

He said, “The well coordinated operations, led to the arrest of 12 suspected oil thieves, deactivation of 25 illegal refining sites, demobilization of 18 boats used for criminality with over 95,000 litres of stolen crude recovered. This was in addition to other ancillary equipment destroyed at the sites.

“In Rivers State, troops on routine night patrol intercepted a 45,000 litres capacity DAF truck with multiple plate numbers, stealing crude along Trans Niger Pipeline 36 inches row. The criminals fled and abandoned the truck on sighting troops.”

He added that, the troops, along Odagwa – Imo River stretch in Etche Local Government Area (LGA), intercepted two wooden boats ladened with over 20,000 litres of stolen crude. While, around Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, troops discovered three illegal bunkering dump sites with over 3,420 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), stored in sacks with two hoses recovered. Two suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the crime.

He said, “following tip off about illegal activities around Karakarma in Degema LGA, troops intercepted three wooden boats with over 3,200 litres of stolen crude. Other seizures were made at Kumufari and Ogbonma Forests in Buguma, Asari-Toru LGA and Okobhio Forest in Degema LGA. Around Imo River, troops deactivated 19 illegal refining sites, 51 drum pots, and 34 drum receivers with over 4,000 stolen products handled.

“Similarly, in Delta State, troops projected force into Benneth Island general area in Warri South West LGA, where three active illegal refining sites were deactivated, with several holding facilities destroyed and over 6,300 litres of stolen crude confiscated. This feat was also replicated at Omadino general area in Warri South, where two active illegal refining sites were taken out with a number of holding facilities destroyed as well as over 5,400 litres of illegally refined AGO recovered.

“Similarly, other seizures of AGO, were made along Aladja general area in Udu LGA, where troops confiscated illegally refined AGO, stored within the premises of Cp Villa and Kazo Hotels respectfully. Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime. While, at Eku Community in Ethiope East, following credible intelligence, troops arrested one person in possession of a pump action rifle.”

He added that in Bayelsa State, around Etelabu Forest in Yenagoa, the troops swooped on a newly established illegal refining site with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude recovered. Relatedly, around Biseni also in Yenagoa, troops intercepted a tricycle loaded with unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO, which was abandoned by the owner on sighting troops. Efforts are currently ongoing to track the source of the illicit supply.

“Also, around Clough Creek in Ekeremor LGA, troops while closing up on an illegal refining site, discovered the access road was blocked with logs of woods and damaged wooden boats. Attempt to clear the route, was met with resistance by armed oil thieves, who opened fire on troops. The troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the criminals to fled and abandoned the area. Two wooden boats were destroyed with unspecified quantity of stolen crude handled appropriately.

“The reinvigorated crackdown is also progressing in Akwa Ibom State, with troops dominating the operations area, denying the criminal elements freedom of action. This has effectively thwarted the activities of economic saboteurs in the State.”

The GOC, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, while commending the troops for the reinvigorated anti-illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism posture, charged them to effectively deny economic saboteurs freedom of action.

He further assured that the successes recorded will support increase in exploration activities in the Niger Delta region.