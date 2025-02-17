29 C
Anambra State Government Debunks Fake News on Alleged Arrest of Half-Naked Women

by Editor0101

Anambra State Government has debunked the malicious and entirely false information circulating on social media platforms, claiming that it has begun the arrest of girls who dress half-naked and walk around without bras and pants.

The state government denounced the information as untrue, mischievous, and an orchestrated story to mislead the public and tarnish its reputable image by detractors.

According to Governor Charles Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the government under Soludo remains committed to protecting the fundamental human rights and dignity of the people of Anambra State, even though it encourages decency generally.

He stated that Governor Soludo’s government does not interfere with the people’s private issues relating to dressing, as it is within their right to decide on such matters, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

In light of this, Aburime condemned in totality the unscrupulous fabrication of fake news against the government, which is committed to the economic and infrastructural transformation of Anambra state, and advised the peddlers of such news to desist from it to avoid creating unnecessary panic and tension in the state.

 “We wish to categorically state that this information is not only false but also mischievous and calculated to mislead the public and paint the state government in bad light”.

The state government therefore urged the public to disregard this fake news and always verify information from official government channels before sharing.

Aburime therefore assured that Governor Soludo’s administration will continue to focus on key issues of security of lives and property, human capital development, economic transformation, and urban regeneration, among others, for the benefit of Anambra citizens, rather than pedestrian issues. .

