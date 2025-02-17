Anambra 2025 : APC Guber aspirant, Okonkwo and his kinsmen, APC faithfuls vow to sack Soludo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Determined to ensure that Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, does not return for second tenure, the Ogidi ward 2 members of All Progressive Alliance, APC, and Idemili North Local Government Area APC faithful, Sunday, at a ward 2 general meeting, vowed to sack Soludo.

The meeting, hosted by a legal practitioner, High Chief Patrick Agbata, resolved to embark on a massive registration of new party members who will go on wild campaigns to enthrone the gubernatorial aspirant from the area, High Chief Obiora Okonkwo or any other APC aspirant who emerges winner in the primaries elections.

Speaking, the chairman of the ward 2, Chief Cornelius O. Udo, expressed optimism that APC will take over the state come November 2025 gubernatorial election adding that APC in the ward has strategized to ensure victory for the party.

“This meeting is at the instance of a chieftain of the party, High Chief, Barr. Patrick Agbata, (a.k.a Ikadike Ogidi), for us to strategize and make the party strong in the ward 2, Local Government and by extension the state, so that we sack Soludo and vote for High Chief Obiora or any other APC gubernatorial aspirant come November 2025 gubernatorial election.

“We will support whoever wins the APC primary election in the state, APC is a household name and we will not relent in ensuring we take over the state,” he disclosed further.

Also reacting, the host, Agbata, expressed satisfaction with the large turn up of party faithfuls adding that he was touched by the gods to host the meeting and deliberate on the way forward for the ward 2 Ogidi APC..

“As a Chief Priest of my deity I was touched to host the meeting so that we will be able to strategize for High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, to emerge as the APC gubernatorial candidate during the primary election.

“I want to be practical and create a positive impact this time around for my ward 2 and by extension the local Government and the entire state. Politics is all about interest and I hope Okonkwo Dikeorah if given the mandate to become the governor of this state will perform better than the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

“I urge all to support him because charity begins at home, he is from Ogidi ward 2 and we have to support him to win the primary election but if another APC wins in the primary, fine and good” Agbata posited.

In his own contribution, Barr. Christian Agali, the APC Idemili North legal Adviser, said that High Chief Okonkwo and other APC gubernatorial aspirants have what it takes to be the governor of the state pointing out that the in thing is for APC to strategize and sack Soludo on November gubernatorial poll.

He added that APC is the party to beat come the general election adding that it is a house hold name that will again re elect President Bola Tinubu for second tenure because of his achievements so far.

Also in her contribution, the ward 2 woman leader, Mrs Ekweani Theresa, while commending Agbata for hosting the meeting, reiterated that High Chief Okonkwo has been destined to be the next governor of the state.

“It is a divine call that he takes over from Soludo and we in ward 2 will give him massive support, Okonkwo is our own, we have to start from him, if he wins the primary election automatically he will be the next governor of the state.

“He is God-sent and I commend Agbata, ward 2 chairman and others for their role towards uplifting the party to the next level,” she further explained.