TotalEnergies wins IOC of the year at SAIPEC 2025

TotalEnergies has emerged winner of the International Oil Company of the Year award at the

9th Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) as

recognition for its outstanding contributions to the development of energy in Nigeria and the

continent of Africa.

The company was presented with the award at the SAIPEC 2025 dinner and award event held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos on Wednesday, February 12.

TotalEnergies’ Local Content Strides excites SAIPEC 2025

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies’ Local Content Strides drew excitement at SAIPEC 2025 as Mr.

Cyprian Ojum, Deputy General Manager, Nigerian Content, who represented the company at

the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025

panel session on Local Content- Private Sector, highlighted TotalEnergies’ trail-blazing contributions to local content development in Nigeria and the continent.

Ojum drew repeated applause as he spotlighted the unique foresight of the company in setting up the Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies (IPES) established in 2003 to develop world

class manpower; exemplary Nigerian content in projects like O.U.R, OML 58 Upgrade, NOPL

and Egina field development; the plastic recycling plant in Port Harcourt, and zero routine flare

on all company operated sites amongst several local content and sustainability initiatives by TotalEnergies.

Explaining the commitment that made Total transit to TotalEnergies long before others started adopting “energies,” he noted that sustainability is at the heart of the company’s business and

initiatives like the IPES, which has turned out 705 world-class graduates, were made long before the focus on Nigerian content today .

“Graduates from this school (IPES) are world class. They fit into the oil and gas industry on the

day they start work; they hit the ground running because of the curriculum they are trained with,” Ojum said.

TotalEnergies, he added, has continued to keep faith in Nigeria even at moments when it was doubtful to invest and today it is yielding results.

The panelists included Lanre Olawuyi, GM Nigerian Content, Shell; Edwina Kentebe- Oluwakayode, GM Nigerian Content Ventures and Requlatory Affairs, Chevron Nigeria ;Abimbola Oni, Lead Government relations and Local Content, AOS Orwell; Arthur

Ename, VP Corporate,Africa NOV and Dr Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman DormanLong

Engineering. It was moderated by the Obi Uzu, Vice Chairman, Petroleum Technology

Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and Managing Director, Global Process and Pipeline Services.