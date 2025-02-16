25.5 C
Quomodo Swimming Festival Dazzles Ikoyi Club and Sponsor with Exceptional Talent

by Editor038

The Ikoyi Club 1938 was abuzz with excitement as it hosted the recently concluded Quomodo Swimming Festival, a showcase of swimming excellence that impressed both spectators and sponsors.

 

The developmental Inter-School swimming tournament took place at the Ikoyi Club Swimming pools with an array of dynamic performances, displays of exceptional skill, and unwavering determination, capturing the admiration of everyone in attendance.

 

At the end of the thrilling contests by the schools, Grange School emerged as one of the schools in the top run for the overall best position which would be determined at the end of Phase Two of the Grand Slam billed for later in the year.

 

Riverbank School, Children International School, Meadow Hall School and The Kids Court School were also splendid on the pools with exciting podium finishes in various categories.

 

The Games Captain and Vice Chairman of the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club, Akinbulejo Onabolu, said he was overwhelmed by the skills exhibited by the participating schools.

 

“We are very positive that with events like this, some of our products here will represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games. I am ecstatic,” Onabolu said.

 

A representative of the sponsors, Mrs Adedoyin Segun-Noibi, General Manager of Quomodo Systems Africa, also shared appreciation for the skill levels displayed by the swimmers despite being only starters.

 

“We have been truly impressed by the remarkable skill and determination showcased by these young athletes. Their performances are a testament to the immense potential that exists within our local sporting community. At Quomodo, we remain committed to supporting platforms that enable young talents to thrive, and we look forward to being a part of such impactful initiatives in the years to come,” she said.

 

The participants took part in breaststroke, freestyle, individual medley, backstroke and relays. It is expected that they will do it all over again later in the year to determine the overall winner of the competition.

