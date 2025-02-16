PAP boss loses stepmother

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has lost his stepmother, Mrs Pinapina Otuaro.

In a statement issued by Mr Igoniko Oduma the special assistant to the administrator on presidential amnesty programme, describe her as a virtuous woman reputed for her love for humanity, the late Mrs Otuaro is also the mother of the former Deputy Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Kingsley Otuaro.

Mrs Otuaro passed away on February 12, 2025, at the Group Medical Centre in Effurun, Delta State, at the age of 88.

She was a virtuous mother and a devout Christian who impacted her community and humanity positively.

As the matriarch of the Otuaro family, she instilled the virtues of discipline, hard work, humility and a heart of service not only in her children but also in those she raised.

The PAP helmsman recalls fond memories of the late matriarch, saying she lived a selfless life of dedicated service to her family, community and humanity.

He stressed in reaction that the family is even more saddened that she died at a time when her invaluable pieces of advice were most needed.

He prayed to God for the eternal repose of her beautiful soul.

Meanwhile, the management and members of staff of the PAP have condoled with the Administrator over the sad loss of his stepmother.

They urged him to take solace in the fact that his late stepmother was exemplary in many ways; giving birth to, and raising children who have made invaluable contributions to the development of the Niger Delta and indeed the entire country.

They equally extended their heartfelt condolences to the entire Otuaro family and prayed to God to comfort them in their moment of grief.