Obi, Soludo, Umeh, others mourn kidnapped, murdered Anambra Lawmaker

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

It was crying and wailing at the weekend as the kidnapped and murdered Anambra State lawmaker, representing Onitsha North 1, in the state House of Assembly, Hon.Jusice Azuka, was laid to mother earth in his residence at Ugwunobamkpa road, inlandtown, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Among those present to mourn the bereaved included the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate in 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Sen. Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Speaker of Anambra state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Somto Udeze; and Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Tony Nwoye.

Others were, members of the Federal House of Representatives, notably, Hon. Emeka Iduu (Onitsha North and South), Hon. George Ozodinobi (Anaocha Dunukofia and Njikoka), Hon. Peter Aniekwe (Anambra East and West).

Also members of Anambra State House of Assembly included, Hon. Fred Ezenwa representing Onitsha South 1, Hon. Jude Umennajiego representing Onitsha South 11, and Henry Mbachu (Awka South 1).

The State chairman of LP, Hon.Emeh Ugochukwu Emmanuel, state chairman, civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Evangelist Vincent Ezekwueme, among others.

Recall that six suspects alleged to have been involved in the murder case have been arrested by the police and are assisting the police in their investigation.

The All Progressive Congress, APC and All progressive Grand Alliance, APGA faithful were not left out at the burial arena as they also joined in the mourning.