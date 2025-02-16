Nigeria to Host ICEGOV 2025: A Milestone in Digital Governance and Global Leadership

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy is pleased to announce that Nigeria has been officially confirmed as the host country for the 2025 International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance (ICEGOV) edition.

This confirmation by the United Nations University Operating Unit on Policy-Driven Electronic Governance (UNU-EGOV) marks a historic milestone in our nation’s digital transformation journey, showcasing Nigeria’s leadership in digital governance, innovation, and technological advancements on the global stage.

ICEGOV is a prestigious global conference that convenes governments, academia, international organisations, industry leaders, and civil society to exchange insights, research, and best practices in electronic governance. Hosting this event presents a unique opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s digital ecosystem, foster multidisciplinary collaborations, and drive policy innovations that will shape the future of governance in Africa and beyond.

Speaking on this momentous achievement, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, stated: “Nigeria’s selection to host ICEGOV 2025 is a recognition of our efforts to drive digital transformation and innovation in governance. I am a firm believer in the importance of the academia and research in supporting global discussions on e-Governance and we have seen this in some of the input in government initiatives like the National AI Strategy and the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill which are laying the foundation for the growth of Nigeria’s Digital Economy. As we prepare to welcome you all to Nigeria, we look forward to very useful outcomes that will be beneficial for the growth of digital governance and policy development globally.”