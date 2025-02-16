MoneyMaster PSB unveils revolutionary banking software   

Popular Payment Service Bank, MoneyMaster Payment (MMPSB), has launched a new agent banking software parading unique functionalities geared towards advancing financial inclusion.

In a statement issued recently in Lagos, the PSB disclosed that the revolutionary banking software will also enhance its agency banking services.

Said the PSB: “the new agency banking software supports, among others, the most comprehensive range of agency banking services including bills payment, instant reversal of failed transactions, payment for lottery and betting, customers’ balance check, card linkage to POS, transaction history from other channels.

It noted that the new software has been integrated with MMPSB’s core banking platform to provide improved experience for agents, customers and various stakeholders along the value chain.

The new software, it noted, was introduced to provide a seamless banking experience to customers using its POS terminals across the country, so that “customers can now enjoy a wide range of banking transactions from a single point while improving revenue streams for Agents”.

Owing to the new banking software, MoneyMaster is ranked among financial institutions with cutting edge technology for POS terminal operations. Having secured its payment service banking licence, the bank was one of the early movers that championed USSD banking amongst the financially excluded. It later expanded its banking channels to include mobile banking app and internet banking.

MMPSB posited that it was committed to promoting financial inclusion among the unbanked and underbanked population and also support businesses with innovative, customer centric solutions to enrich their banking experience. As a result of the seamless payments on its platform, MoneyMaster kast year got the nod of the Lagos State Government to serve as official payment collector for the Phase 2 of the Ounje Eko food discount market.