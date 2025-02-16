Mega Seminar On Mojeaga Herbal Blood Tonic/ Mojeaga Tea Underway Soonest In Uyo.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

If the words of Michael Jeaga, director of Research, Clinical Trials and Development, Mojeaga International Venture limited receive backing from the management, it means the company is likely to stage a mega seminar and presentation on Mojeaga Herbal Blood Tonic and Mojeaga Tea in Uyo in no distant time from now.

Michael who reacted to request by sales representatives of the products in Akwa Ibom State yesterday during a presentation in Uyo said, “I can’t decide on when the seminar will take place but the only thing I can assure you is that I will take the request to management who will take decision on the matter.”

Beginning the presentation which was also on zoom with a video clip of press conference and awards ceremony, the director said Mojeaga Herbal Blood Tonic is a product of adversity, explaining that the product was founded in 1988.

“Our parents had three of us. We were struck by a strange disease which caused our blood level to deteriorate despite treatment with orthodox medicine. One day somebody brought one leaf to my father to try on us. He refused and unfortunately my immediately elder brother passed away and my father reluctantly tried it on me and it worked”, he explained.

After the adversity was adverted when Michael was 5 years old, the father then directed attention to collaborate with professionals to turn the decoction into medicine that will meet NAFDAC approval and that came to fruition in 2011 when the drug regulating agency certified the invention safe for consumption.

Mojeaga Herbal Blood Tonic described as “LIFE IN A BOTTLE” is herbal remedy effective for Acute shortage of blood, Sickle cell Anaemia, Blood Disorders, Dizziness and Weakness and Weak Immune system.

Introducing the herbal remedy during the presentation which also comprised lecture for the marketers, the presenter listed main benefits of the blood builder to include increase of the PCV and Haemoglobin levels of the users with Natural Minerals and other ingredients.

Other benefits that make the blood formula highly potent include its powerful anti oxidant quality as it boosts immunity and enhances general body metabolism of the users. According to him, “the fact that the blood tonic performs the afore mentioned, does not make it an elixir for all diseases and warned marketers against short – changing the buyers by compromising on prices or misinforming them.”

During the interactive session Michael who took time to explain why the price of the product keeps on surging, ruled out the idea of begging doctors to incorporate the blood tonic into their prescription list, adding that no matter how you beg them ego and pride would not allow them to accept the truth that herbal products are also good, if not sometimes better than the orthodox.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the presentation Mr & Mrs Mark Etim recommended the herbal remedy to every home in Akwa Ibom State, describing it as a life saver.