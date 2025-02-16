Maritime sector key to sustainable national devt. and prosperity says Oyetola

.As it Unlocks opportunities in Nigeria’s marine, blue economy

UGO AMADI

Despite the challenges and unpredictable operational environment witnessed by many sectors of the Nigeria economy, the newly created Marine And Blue Economy of the Federal Government , is set to unlock the vast potentials of the maritime sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

It is interesting to note that Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy, despite facing limited funding, holds immense potential to generate substantial revenue and create employment opportunities. With over 853 kilometres of coastline and abundant aquatic resources, the sector can serve as a pivotal catalyst for economic diversification, especially as Nigeria strives to reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

However, to unlock this potential, collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and stakeholders are crucial. The establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2023 underscores the sector’s significance.

Remarkably, experts believe that Nigeria can still generate substantial revenue through strategic partnerships, technological advancements and policy reforms.

However, bearing in mind the strategic position of the ministry as a key driver to national prosperity , Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola stated that the “The vision of the Ministry is to ensure that the Country’s marine resources are harnessed sustainably to position Nigeria as a premier maritime nation”.

Speaking in an interactive session with Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos , Oyetola, expressed that in order to lay a solid foundation for the vision, the Ministry, through a multi-layered stakeholders’ engagement and consultation, has crafted a National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy. This, he noted further, will be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

According to him’ our country is blessed with a coastline of 853 kilometers bordering the Atlantic Ocean in the Gulf of Guinea with significant and diverse marine resources. We have an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of over 300,000 square kilometers and inland waterways resources estimated at 10,000kms, capable of supporting a vibrant intra-regional trade.’’

He said ‘’The potentials of this sector to contribute to the country’s GDP is huge. The blue economy comprises activities such as maritime shipping; ship building and repairs, ports infrastructure and services; coastal tourism; fishing and aquaculture; blue/renewable energy; seabed mining; underwater cabling; marine biotechnology (pharmaceuticals and chemicals); water desalination.’’

He stated that the Ministry carries out its mandate through its agencies and has recorded significant achievements on many fronts. One of these is the recent approval for award of contract for the modernization of Western Ports (Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa and Tin Can Island Port Complex). He stated further that the procurement process for the Eastern Ports mordernisation is being fast tracked. These projects will generate over 20,000 jobs.

The Minister highlighted efforts being made in the development of greenfield port projects such as Badagry, Ilaje, Olokola, Agge, Ibaka, Burutu, Snake Island, Bakassi, Deep Seaports, river ports and jetties as well as development of Inland Dry Ports across the country to facilitated trade. According to him, the Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina has been commissioned while Kaduna and Kano are supporting trade operations with those in Abia, Plateau and Borno States in various stages of completion.

To bridge the infrastructure gap, the Ministry is promoting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to attract private-sector investment in port modernization, channel dredging, automation, inland waterways development, ferry/cruise services, cargo handling equipment deployment, terminal operations, and technological innovation. Additionally, we are extending necessary support to private investors to encourage participation in greenfield port projects such as Badagry, Ilaje, Olokola, Agge, Ibaka, Burutu, Snake Island, Bakassi, Deep Sea Ports as well as the development of river ports and jetties across the country.

He said Inland Dry Ports are being developed across the country to enhance trade facilitation. These ports serve as cargo handling and clearance hubs, improving logistics efficiency and easing access to international markets. Recently, the Funtua Dry Port in Katsina State was commissioned. Also, similar facilities in Kano and Kaduna are already supporting trade operations., Dry port development in Abia, Plateau, and Borno states are at various stages of development, to further strengthen the nation’s trade infrastructure. Additional dry ports in Oyo, Ogun and other states are planned.

Also,the Ministry is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Federal Ministry of Works to rehabilitate internal access roads and improve port connectivity, reducing congestion and transit time. Furthermore, we are leveraging on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to drive blue tourism, support fisheries industries, promote eco-tourism.

Regarding ports operational efficiency, Oyetola reported that the Ministry’s policy reforms and agency implementations have yielded significant improvements in export volumes over the past two years as evidenced by the positive trade balances reported by the National Bureau of Statistics due to reforms at the Export Terminals.

Tied to this, is the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW); a platform which streamlines trade compliance processes, link ports with relevant government agencies and stakeholders to create a seamless efficient system. To complement this National Single Window project, the Ministry and NPA are finalizing the Port Community System, an electronic platform to centralize and automate processes among stakeholders in port services. This will serve as a One Stop Shop for all stakeholders in the Port System.

Furthermore, he informed that the shipping lanes that transverse West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea have witnessed zero-piracy for a record of 3 years due to the implementation of the Deep Blue Sea Project and Falcon Eye Surveillance Systems which feature advance surveillance and response systems. This, the Minister noted, is through the efforts of the Ministry and its agencies.

On Nigeria’s election bid for the Category C seat in International Maritime Organization, the Minister informed that Mr. President has approved, and the IMO has been duly notified. Nigeria, he stated further, has commenced the necessary preparation for the bid.

The Minister also informed that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) and other stakeholders are finalizing arrangements for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds. He assured that its implementation is being worked out, and that Development Banks will coordinate the disbursement.

Other worthy achievements of the Ministry and its agencies, according to the Minister include: upscaling fisheries and aquaculture, 100% compliance during the Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) certification exercise in 2024 which was carried out by the US Department of State; collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to replicate the success of Oyan Dam Cage Culture on impounded waters nationwide to upscale fish production, mapping of marine resources through National Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), resuscitation of the National Fleet amongst others.

The Minister also affirmed that the Ministry through its agencies increased revenue to Government coffers by 77% for the period January-November 2024.

As a signal that the Ministry and its agencies are getting it right, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) during the 120 Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator (RRA) in 2024, acknowledged the exceptional performances of the Ministry and its Agencies, which earned it a letter of commendation.

In conclusion, the Minister called on the Media, as key stakeholders, to partner with the Ministry to achieve its mandate. He noted that the media parley was not just about the Ministry presenting its achievements, but was about fostering a dialogue.

Speaking, the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, observed that the engagement was apt as it will enable both parties forge mutual understanding, identify and address key concerns while exploring innovative solutions that would propel the marine industry forward.

He expressed optimism on the performances of the Ministry and its agencies, adding that the antecedents of the Honourable Minister in the private sector and as Governor of Osun State were pointers to the fact that the marine and blue economy sector will enjoy robust progress under his leadership and guidance.