Isoko youths condemn illegal arrest of comedian over abandoned electricity project

The Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA), has condemned in strong terms the illegal arrest of Comedian Ajirioghene Otagba popularly known as MC 2Kingdom by a contractor, Chief Matthew Edevbie.

Edevbie, who is the contractor handling the abandoned 132 KVA Substation Electricity Project at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State reportedly arrested Otagba for criticising the abandonment of the project.

The Isoko Youths in a statement by INYA President, Comrade Eniwake Orogun, on Saturday, warned that if Mr Otagba was not released immediately and unconditionally there would be dire consequences.

While calling on Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene on the illegal arrest, the youths appealed to a former Governorship aspirant and brother to the contractor, Olorogun David Edevbie to prevail on his brother to release Mr Otagba unconditionally.

The statement reads: On the Arrest of Ajirioghene Otagba!

“We have received the news of the arrest of an Isoko son by Chief Matthew Edevbie, the elder brother to a former Delta State Governorship aspirant, David Edevbie in respect to a video he made, calling for the completion of the 132 kva substation electricity project awarded to Chief Matthew by NDDC with the aim of improving power supply in Isoko 14 years ago.

“We have watched the video severally and found no reason whatsoever for the arrest, rather he should be commended by Edevbie and all meaningful individuals as it conforms to the federal government whistle blowing policy.

“In the said video, the public and concerned stakeholders were notified of the vandalism going on at the project site. Edevbie was also called out to return to site and complete the project.

“Rather than order a police arrest, he should have come out to explain any challenge or impediment to this project. The project is important to us and we want it completed.

“Equally worrisome is the fact that the alleged ‘offence’ was committed in Ozoro, Delta state where the project site is situated but Chief Edevbie arrested this noble Isoko son in Lagos State in preparation for onward transfer to Abuja. This is purely is a case of intimidation.

“Let it be known to Chief Edevbie and his company that we shall not stand idly and watch one of us being blatantly intimidated and attempt to silence the call for the completion of the project.

“As a responsible organisation, we are patiently waiting for the constitutionally allowed time for which Mr. Ajirioghene Otagba can be held in police custody before he can be charged to court, failure upon which shall be met with strong resistance as never seen before in the state, otherwise, he should be released unconditionally.

“We are familiar with antics of the rich against the perceived weak and so will be unsurprised if the petition against Mr. Otagba will include mundane issues of threat to life, tarnishing of image and other concoctions. We are waiting.

“We call on Olorogun David Edevbie to do the needful to protect his family name from being dragged to the mud. He must act timely and wisely immediately.

“We call on the state governor to intervene immediately to avoid anarchy and chaos as there is already palpable tension and brewing unrest across Isoko which we shall not shy away from taking the lead should that become necessary.”