Group seeks arrest of violators of Court Judgments, says S’Court ruling authenticates Amaehwule as Rivers Assembly Speaker

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A group, Rivers Restoration Movement, RRM, has argued that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s resolve to withdraw his appeal at the Supreme Court, against the judgements of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which declared Martins Amaehwule as the authentic speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, means the rulings have been invariably upheld.

The group in what it termed “Inaccurate Interpretations” of Monday’s Supreme Court verdict on Rivers State political issues by some individuals, said the Apex Court Judgement, which dismissed Governor Fubara’s appeal, has paved the way for Martins Amaehwule to carry out his function unhindered.

RRM in a statement jointly signed by its Director General, Johnson Georgewill and Secretary, Sarima Akpata, further called on President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies to ensure every party in the political tussle complies with the recent Supreme Court pronouncements.

Recall that on Monday, an appeal filed by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly was dismissed by a five-member panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Fubara was also ordered to pay N2m to the Assembly and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

The case was dismissed after Gov. Fubara’s lawyer, Yusuf Ali, withdrew the suit.

RRM’s statement reads, “The attention of the leadership of RRM has been drawn to a series of misleading, vexatious and infuriating reports by aides of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his lead council over the recent withdrawal of the Appeal the Governor filed at the Supreme Court.

“Ordinarily RRM could have ignored their ignorance but there comes a time when impunity to the rule of law has to end. It is on this background that we need to make these clarification.

“RRM congratulates the Speaker, Rt Hon. Martins Amaewhule and 26 Others on their victory at the Supreme Court due to the withdrawal of the appeal filed by Gov Siminalayi Fubara.

“This clearly means that the withdrawal has given life to Justice Omotosho’s Judgement of the Federal High Court and the consequent victory of Hon Matins and 26 Others at the Court of Appeal that clearly states that the 2024 budget was illegal because Hon Oko Jumbo and his team do not exist in law.

“It is on this premise that RRM, it’s affiliate groups and majority of Rivers people are calling on the Rivers State House Assembly led by Hon Matins Amaewhule to rise up to action based on the judgement of the Court of Appeal by ensuring the police is made to enforce all laws.

“It is unfortunate that the Governor of Rivers State who is supposed to be the custodian of the law is encouraging his appointees to disobey orders of court via misinterpreting valid court judgement.

“RRM is also worried that even with the clear statement by the court of Appeal which today stands as the LAW, the Governor still went ahead to appoint members of the Rivers State House Of Assembly Service Commission that has been screened by the illegal Oko-Jumbo led team.

“For us, we have vowed to join hands with the House Of Assembly members to ensure people who disobey this Appeal court judgement are arrested because we run a constitutional democracy.

“Finally, Rivers Restoration Movement is calling on Mr President, the international community, the CJN, Senior legal luminaries and the Inspector General of Police to rise up and defend democracy that we all know is anchored on the rule of law.

“It is a pity that for the first time, a simple Judicial process that has been withdrawn at the Supreme Court thereby giving life to the Appeal Court ruling will be disobeyed. The big question is simple, if the Governor has immunity, do other aides of the Governor that disobey valid court judgements also enjoy same immunity from the law?

“The Inspector General of Police should enforce all known laws, especially as regards the Appeal Court Judgement that clearly declared Rt Hon Matins Amaewhule as the Speaker.

“Special thanks to the leader of Rivers State politics and FCT Minister for standing on the path of justice because we know the day of reckoning for all betrayals is close.”